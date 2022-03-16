Nicky Clark on the Dundee United deja vu he is desperate to avoid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nicky Clark is desperate to avoid a repeat of Dundee United’s top six heartbreak.

The Tannadice outfit were a point away from securing a place in the top half of the Premiership last season, with Micky Mellon’s men pipped to the post by St Johnstone.

The pre-split battle is set to be even more ferocious this term, with just five points separating Hibernian in fourth spot and 10th-placed Aberdeen.

United currently occupy seventh by virtue of an inferior goal difference to Ross County — both sides have 36 points — ahead of remaining games against St Mirren, Hibs and Dundee.

“We lost out [on the top six] by a point the last time so we know how tight it can be,” said Clark. “We have three massive games coming up.

“It is all in our own hands because if we win those three games then we will definitely get there.

“The teams around us need to play each other as well. It will be interesting — but we need to make sure we get our club into the top six.

“We just need to win the games. It could come down to goal difference but we hope to get that spot under our own steam.”

Challenge

Another side level on points with United in a preposterously congested table are St Mirren, who host the Tangerines on Saturday.

The Buddies ran out 2-1 winners when the sides last met at Tannadice.

“They beat us last time, although they have had a change of manager,” noted Clark.

“They are good at what they do but we are looking forward to the challenge. We need to push on and get that spot in the top six.”

With the mouth-watering visit of city rivals Dundee to come in the final match before the split, Clark smiled: “It would be interesting going into the derby looking to win to get into the top six!

“But hopefully we can get it done before then.”