Nicky Clark on the Dundee United deja vu he is desperate to avoid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Nicky Clark on the Dundee United deja vu he is desperate to avoid

By Alan Temple
March 16 2022, 10.26pm
Determined: Clark
Determined: Clark

Nicky Clark is desperate to avoid a repeat of Dundee United’s top six heartbreak.

The Tannadice outfit were a point away from securing a place in the top half of the Premiership last season, with Micky Mellon’s men pipped to the post by St Johnstone.

The pre-split battle is set to be even more ferocious this term, with just five points separating Hibernian in fourth spot and 10th-placed Aberdeen.

United currently occupy seventh by virtue of an inferior goal difference to Ross County — both sides have 36 points — ahead of remaining games against St Mirren, Hibs and Dundee.

Nicky Clark slots home a recent penalty against Hearts

“We lost out [on the top six] by a point the last time so we know how tight it can be,” said Clark. “We have three massive games coming up. 

“It is all in our own hands because if we win those three games then we will definitely get there.

“The teams around us need to play each other as well. It will be interesting — but we need to make sure we get our club into the top six.

“We just need to win the games. It could come down to goal difference but we hope to get that spot under our own steam.”

Challenge

Another side level on points with United in a preposterously congested table are St Mirren, who host the Tangerines on Saturday.

The Buddies ran out 2-1 winners when the sides last met at Tannadice.

“They beat us last time, although they have had a change of manager,” noted Clark.

“They are good at what they do but we are looking forward to the challenge. We need to push on and get that spot in the top six.”

With the mouth-watering visit of city rivals Dundee to come in the final match before the split, Clark smiled: “It would be interesting going into the derby looking to win to get into the top six!

“But hopefully we can get it done before then.”

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards reveals trait team-mates MUST display to win top 6 race

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]