Benjamin Siegrist justifies ‘big game performer’ tag for Dundee United as Tam Courts assesses Marc McNulty campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Benjamin Siegrist justifies ‘big game performer’ tag for Dundee United as Tam Courts assesses Marc McNulty campaign

By Alan Temple
May 2 2022, 12.30pm Updated: May 2 2022, 2.43pm
McNulty, left, and Siegrist were praised by Courts
McNulty, left, and Siegrist were praised by Courts

Tam Courts believes recent criticism of Benjamin Siegrist stems from the Dundee United goalkeeper’s own lofty standards.

The Tannadice stopper — the club’s player of the year last season — has endured a couple of ropey moments in recent months.

Siegrist made a high-profile blunder to allow Georgios Giakoumakis to ripple the net in Celtic’s 3-0 win at Tannadice in March.

Questions were asked of his efforts for both Dundee goals in the recent 2-2 derby draw.

Even against Hearts last month, Ellis Simms’ near-post winner was a that shot Siegrist — on his best day — arguably gets a glove to.

Siegrist
Siegrist was solid against the Steelmen

However, United boss Courts has kept faith with the composed keeper, who is out of contract in the summer, and was rewarded with a crucial clean sheet against Motherwell on Saturday.

Indeed, Siegrist made a wonderful point-blank save to deny Ross Tierney in the dying embers.

“Benji has set such high standards at Dundee United,” said Courts. “Any time he is perceived to have fallen beneath those, he is going to be a target.

“The fans expect such consistent performances.

“But Benji is never a concern to me because he has such a strong mentality.

“He is a big game performer. You saw that with the save in the second half [to thwart Tierney].”

Marc McNulty: ‘Top player’

Meanwhile, Courts has hailed the ‘work-rate and determination’ of Marc McNulty despite a frustrating campaign.

The Scotland international has found the net just three times in 24 outings this season, with his progress interrupted on several occasions by injury woes.

Indeed, his luck was rather exemplified on Saturday when he was involved in a nasty, fluke collision with teammate Liam Smith.

That resulted in the on-loan Reading striker being replaced by Nicky Clark.

Marc McNulty following last month’s dramatic winner against St Mirren

“Marc [McNulty] is a willing worker and a top player,” continued Courts.

“Probably because he has had a couple of injuries this season, he has not hit the form he maybe expected himself.

“But when he puts a tangerine shirt on you can see the work rate and determination.

“I hope he is going to be available for the next game [against Rangers].”

On the incident that led to McNulty’s withdrawal, Courts rued: “The conditions were very tricky. The pitch was firm but quite greasy on top.

“What looked like a really promising move for us turned into a nightmare for Marc.”

Dylan Levitt in ‘step up’ vow as Dundee United loan star sets Rangers and Celtic target

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]