Aziz Behich in possible Dundee United baptism of fire after Jack Ross European endorsement

By Alan Temple
August 1 2022, 8.00am Updated: August 1 2022, 9.07am
Behich is United sixth summer signing
Behich is United sixth summer signing

Aziz Behich could make his Dundee United debut against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday.

The Australia international only joined the Tangerines last Wednesday evening following a brief spell as a free agent after leaving Giresunspor.

However, the 31-year-old maintained his fitness over the close-season — a short period, given he was involved in the Socceroos’ World Cup playoff win against Peru in June — and, as outlined by Ross, has looked sharp since arriving in Scotland.

And Ross is hopeful that the experienced left-back could be part of his squad for the upcoming Europa Conference League third qualifying round tie.

Behich previously played for AZ’s Eredivisie rivals PSV

Asked whether Behich’s work permit has come through, Ross said: “I believe so. I think it has. Not playing on Saturday was more to do with the fact he has been training on his own [before joining].

“He’s only done a couple of group sessions with us but he’s tough, experienced and fit.

“Without getting too far ahead of myself, I’d hope to maybe have him in the squad for Thursday evening — which would be terrific for us because he is a good player.”

‘Steeliness and athleticism’

Indeed, Behich boasts a pedigree which suggests he will not be cowed by the visit AZ.

He has played more than 300 games in Australia, Turkey and the Netherlands, won the SuperLig title with Istanbul Basaksehir and has claimed 52 caps for the Socceroos — and counting.

Aziz Behich has 52 caps for the Socceroos

As such, Ross has faith in Behich’s judgement and experience ahead of a potential baptism of fire at Tannadice.

“Guys at that age, and with his international experience, understand their bodies,” he continued. “They know where they are at.

“As long as you build a relationship and have that transparency with them, that will encourage them to do that with you.

“And everything we spoke about over the weekend — and from what I’ve seen when Aziz has trained — suggests he is in a good place physically.

“He has that natural steeliness and athleticism about him. Hopefully he might be involved.”

