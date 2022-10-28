Charlie Mulgrew sidelined until after World Cup as Dundee United kids are urged to quiz strike star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charlie Mulgrew sidelined until after World Cup as Dundee United kids are urged to quiz strike star

By Alan Temple
October 28 2022, 9.00am
Absentee Mulgrew. Pic: SNS
Absentee Mulgrew. Pic: SNS

Charlie Mulgrew is set to be sidelined until after the World Cup break.

Dundee United head coach Liam Fox confirmed that, barring “an absolute, real necessity”, Mulgrew will be afforded several weeks to fully recover from a persistent thigh complaint.

Mulgrew, 36, has not featured for the Tangerines since a 2-1 defeat against Rangers on September 17.

Despite initially battling back to be on the bench against Ross County earlier this month, he suffered a recurrence of the issue.

Fox, pictured, will be unable to cal upon Mulgrew. Image: SNS

“Charlie is progressing but I’m not sure he’ll be back before the break,” said Fox, who confirmed that Dylan Levitt has returned to full training.

“With his age and the recurrence of the injury, unless it was an absolute, real necessity, then we probably won’t see him until after the break.”

Gold

While Fox has lost the services of one former Scotland star, the impact of another — Steven Fletcher — was a shining silver lining in last weekend’s 2-1 defeat against St Mirren.

Fletcher climbed from the bench against the Buddies after 54 minutes and swiftly rippled the net, firing home following a clever Tony Watt knock-down.

After shaking off a groin strain, the ex-Sunderland, Stoke and Marseille man will be firmly in contention for a return to the starting 11 when Motherwell visit Tannadice on Saturday.

As well as hailing Fletcher’s undeniable ability on the pitch, Fox reckons he has plenty to pass on to the next generation — and has urged the likes of Rory MacLeod, Miller Thomson, Matthew Cudjoe and Sadat Anaku to sit under the learning tree.

Fletcher celebrates. Image: SNS

“There is an undoubted level of quality in how he trains, behaves and acts,” lauded Fox. “He is really good within the group and is good with the younger kids.

“He makes demands of people but never ever takes it too far. He’ll always look to go around and spend a bit of time with the younger players.

My advice to the younger players is: watch, learn and soak everything up, if they are going to get to those levels.

“They need to ask him questions. Ask about his experience with managers; his experiences with players; what do you think about this or that?

“I want them to take that information and all the gold he has.”

Matthew Cudjoe update

With the likes of Watt, Fletcher, Anaku, MacLeod, Thomson, Cudjoe and the returning Peter Pawlett all battling for minutes, competition for places in the final third is fierce.

Cudjoe — a firm fans’ favourite after some bright cameos in Tangerine — was arguably the standout when United’s reserve side faced Dunfermline in midweek, doing his own chances no harm.

And Fox addressed what the Ghanaian must add to his game if he is to become a Tannadice regular.

‘Undoubted talent’ Matthew Cudjoe. Image: SNS

“Cudjoe has undoubted talent,” he added. “I think he still needs a bit of work, tactically.

“With the shape we have playing lately and the areas I would see him playing, I need real discipline without the ball. That is something he needs to work on.

“He is a talent going forward and can create something out of nothing. He’s quick, direct and has the potential to be a really top player.

“But, as with all young players, he just needs to work on certain things and understand what the team needs him to do. That’s a process. He is working hard and I thought his performance was good (against Dunfermline) the other day.”

