JIM SPENCE: Are good players at Dundee United finally on way to becoming a good team?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

JIM SPENCE: Are good players at Dundee United finally on way to becoming a good team?

By Jim Spence
December 30 2022, 5.13pm
Dundee United came out on top in their midweek Premiership basement battle with Ross County. Image: SNS
Dundee United came out on top in their midweek Premiership basement battle with Ross County. Image: SNS

Dundee United’s four points from six in their last two games is evidence that good players may be finally transforming into a good team.

There’s a big difference between those two things as this season’s underperforming displays have shown, but the emergence of a togetherness and understanding might be dawning.

Liam Fox has used the World Cup break to drill, discipline, and organise his squad, and the two results since the restart are encouraging.

In the midweek that fans honoured legendary manager Jim McLean, his famous quote came to mind.

Dundee United fans paid tribute to legendary former boss Jim McLean before Ross County clash. Image: SNS

‘If you accept mediocrity then that’s most certainly what you’ll get’

There have been too many performances this season which have plumbed the depths of indifference, but five goals scored v Hearts and Ross County lifts not only league position, but morale in the stands and the dressing room.

It’s become wearisome arguing that there was a good team trying to get out at Tannadice.

Occasionally inspiring signs like the four nil wins v Aberdeen and Kilmarnock pointed to bright new dawns which then faded.

When McLean talked about mediocrity he wasn’t talking about one off poor performances; the best teams on the planet have off days.

His ire was directed at continuing and prolonged inconsistency.

There is now room for optimism with ninth placed Kilmarnock just three points ahead of United, who’ve  climbed off the foot of the table and have a game in hand over the Ayrshire side.

Constancy and regularity of performance are the keys for the remainder of the season though.

Mediocrity is for average performers: Utd have shown, albeit in glimpses, that there’s more to them than mere adequacy.

Now they need to reveal that reliability much more regularly.

Dundee must use the January transfer window to secure their promotion hopes.

Seven wins on the bounce sees them in pole position but now they need to apply the coup de grace to the opposition by strengthening to leave their rivals in the heartbreak section of the league.

Dundee owner Tim Keyes (L) and managing director John Nelms. Image: SNS

The club’s plans for a new stadium surely don’t include it being a Championship venue, so Tim Keyes and John Nelms must back boss Gary Bowyer with the right recruits to ensure Promotion to the Premiership, so that if the new venue comes to fruition it hosts top flight football.

The time to strengthen is from a position of strength.

That’s where Dundee are now and must remain.

Despite two defeats in a row, St Johnstone’s are still in sixth place with a European berth a realistic aim if they can steady the ship again.

Defeats to Celtic, who’re on a different planet from every side in the league, and a narrow loss to Hearts with the third best squad in Scotland, shouldn’t be passion killers for Saints fans.

However, seven conceded in two games isn’t confidence boosting, and the defensive slackness which allowed Mackay a free run and shot for Hearts third goal in midweek needs eliminated.

United and Aberdeen loom in succession so Saints must deploy all their mental reserves to get back on track, and make sure their hard work this far isn’t cheaply squandered.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

raig Sibbald pictured at Dundee United's St Andrews training ground. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS
Craig Sibbald: First Dundee United goal will NOT be my last
Dundee United's Aziz Behich is reportedly attracting interest from Turkey. Image: SNS
Galatasaray linked with swoop for Dundee United star Aziz Behich
Dundee United kid Rory MacLeod is the latest Tannadice youngster to be watched by top English clubs. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle United and Southampton tracking Dundee United starlet Rory MacLeod
Liam Fox chats to the media ahead of Dundee United's New Year clash with St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Liam Fox reveals chances of Aziz Behich return ahead of Dundee United's trip to…
Charlie Mulgrew now combines playing with coaching at Dundee United. Image: SNS
Charlie Mulgrew says Dundee United must keep grafting to climb Premiership as Tangerines star…
Dundee United manager Liam Fox
Liam Fox demands more ruthlessness from Dundee United stars after Ross County triumph
Jubilant Dundee United stars celebrate against Ross County.
Dundee United verdict as Tangerines claim emphatic basement battle win over Ross County
Dundee United boss Liam Fox.
Liam Fox backs Craig Gordon to return from leg break as Dundee United boss…
Glenn Middleton: Determined to do his bit for Dundee United. Image; SNS
Glenn Middleton reveals 'massive respect' for Malky Mackay - but Dundee United star focused…
David Sturrock had to turn out of Dundee United on his wedding day.
Davie Sturrock: Dundee United player who went on to play in England

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule
Peaceful farm winter scene with sheep. Backlight soft sunset light; Shutterstock ID 795093109; Purchase Order: -
Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
Dundee stalwart Cammy Kerr has spoken of his desire to manage the Dark Blues one day.
Dundee are over their relegation hangover but complacency must be avoided warns Cammy Kerr
Pics taken at Asda in Glenrothes Pics taken at state-of-the-art CCTV control room in Fife Pic of shoplifter Nelson Gray from Leslie Kris Miller, Courier, 30/11/13. Shoplifting investigation. Picture shows undercover police moving in to stop a suspected shoplifter.
Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson wants Premiership 'breathing space' - and beating Dundee United…
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Gold Star montage for yearly round up of awards given out Picture shows; Gold Star montage . Dundee, Fife, Angus, Perthshire. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 19/12/2022
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented