JIM SPENCE: Are good players at Dundee United finally on way to becoming a good team?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United’s four points from six in their last two games is evidence that good players may be finally transforming into a good team.

There’s a big difference between those two things as this season’s underperforming displays have shown, but the emergence of a togetherness and understanding might be dawning.

Liam Fox has used the World Cup break to drill, discipline, and organise his squad, and the two results since the restart are encouraging.

In the midweek that fans honoured legendary manager Jim McLean, his famous quote came to mind.

‘If you accept mediocrity then that’s most certainly what you’ll get’

There have been too many performances this season which have plumbed the depths of indifference, but five goals scored v Hearts and Ross County lifts not only league position, but morale in the stands and the dressing room.

It’s become wearisome arguing that there was a good team trying to get out at Tannadice.

Occasionally inspiring signs like the four nil wins v Aberdeen and Kilmarnock pointed to bright new dawns which then faded.

When McLean talked about mediocrity he wasn’t talking about one off poor performances; the best teams on the planet have off days.

His ire was directed at continuing and prolonged inconsistency.

There is now room for optimism with ninth placed Kilmarnock just three points ahead of United, who’ve climbed off the foot of the table and have a game in hand over the Ayrshire side.

Constancy and regularity of performance are the keys for the remainder of the season though.

Mediocrity is for average performers: Utd have shown, albeit in glimpses, that there’s more to them than mere adequacy.

Now they need to reveal that reliability much more regularly.

Dundee must use the January transfer window to secure their promotion hopes.

Seven wins on the bounce sees them in pole position but now they need to apply the coup de grace to the opposition by strengthening to leave their rivals in the heartbreak section of the league.

The club’s plans for a new stadium surely don’t include it being a Championship venue, so Tim Keyes and John Nelms must back boss Gary Bowyer with the right recruits to ensure Promotion to the Premiership, so that if the new venue comes to fruition it hosts top flight football.

The time to strengthen is from a position of strength.

That’s where Dundee are now and must remain.

Despite two defeats in a row, St Johnstone’s are still in sixth place with a European berth a realistic aim if they can steady the ship again.

Defeats to Celtic, who’re on a different planet from every side in the league, and a narrow loss to Hearts with the third best squad in Scotland, shouldn’t be passion killers for Saints fans.

However, seven conceded in two games isn’t confidence boosting, and the defensive slackness which allowed Mackay a free run and shot for Hearts third goal in midweek needs eliminated.

United and Aberdeen loom in succession so Saints must deploy all their mental reserves to get back on track, and make sure their hard work this far isn’t cheaply squandered.