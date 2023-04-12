Jim Goodwin reckons ‘brilliant’ Charlie Mulgrew belied ‘legs have gone’ critics in Dundee United win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin reckons ‘brilliant’ Charlie Mulgrew belied ‘legs have gone’ critics in Dundee United win

Mulgrew, in his first appearance since March 8, played the full 90 minutes as United defeated Hibs.

By Alan Temple
Goodwin, back to camera, salutes Mulgrew. Image: SNS
Goodwin, back to camera, salutes Mulgrew. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin has lauded veteran defender Charlie Mulgrew for a “brilliant” return to the Dundee United starting line-up.

Mulgrew, 37, endured four weeks on the sidelines after suffering a recurrence of a calf strain last month.

But after resuming full training last week, Goodwin made the gutsy call to pitch the former Scotland and Celtic star straight back into the side, replacing club captain Ryan Edwards in the heart of a back-four.

People talk and say, “oh, his legs have gone” or he’s too old. All that kind of stuff.”

Jim Goodwin

Mulgrew did not cover himself in glory for Hibs’ leveller on Sunday, misjudging the flight of a cross to allow Mykola Kuharevich to slam home a clinical finish.

However, Goodwin is adamant the rest of his performance — allied with the more intangible qualities of leadership and composure — entirely justified his selection for one of the biggest games of the season.

Mulgrew closes down Kevin Nisbet. Image: SNS

“Charlie has been out a little while but we brought him back into left centre-half,” said Goodwin.

“People talk and say, “oh, his legs have gone” or he’s too old. All that kind of stuff.

I thought he was brilliant throughout the game.

“He’ll be disappointed with the (Hibs) goal. He got caught underneath the cross. But his all-round game, the calmness he brings to that back-four and the leadership qualities he has — I thought he justified his place in the team.”

Versatile Behich

Goodwin has also lavished praise on Aziz Behich, claiming the Australia international has the quality to “play anywhere”.

Behich was outstanding against the Hibees, teeing up Steven Fletcher’s opener and whipping in a swathe of dangerous deliveries after being deployed as a left-winger in a 4-3-3.

The former Bursaspor star told Courier Sport this week that he is more than happy to play in a more attacking role if Goodwin needs his talents higher up the pitch.

Behich gave Cadden a torrid time. Image: SNS

“Aziz did really well in that role in the second half at Livingston (1-1 draw on March 8),” recalled Goodwin. “We pushed him a little higher up and asked him to cause problems.

“He can play anywhere. All good players can play anywhere.

“And I felt he would give us a really good out-ball on that left side. (Chris) Cadden didn’t enjoy playing against him, at all.

“Aziz put three or four brilliant balls into the box and had the assist for the first goal. It was a gamble; pushing him higher up and moving Scotty McMann to left-back, but we had to balance risk and reward.”

