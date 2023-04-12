Jim Goodwin reckons ‘brilliant’ Charlie Mulgrew belied ‘legs have gone’ critics in Dundee United win

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jim Goodwin has lauded veteran defender Charlie Mulgrew for a “brilliant” return to the Dundee United starting line-up.

Mulgrew, 37, endured four weeks on the sidelines after suffering a recurrence of a calf strain last month.

But after resuming full training last week, Goodwin made the gutsy call to pitch the former Scotland and Celtic star straight back into the side, replacing club captain Ryan Edwards in the heart of a back-four.

People talk and say, “oh, his legs have gone” or he’s too old. All that kind of stuff.” Jim Goodwin

Mulgrew did not cover himself in glory for Hibs’ leveller on Sunday, misjudging the flight of a cross to allow Mykola Kuharevich to slam home a clinical finish.

However, Goodwin is adamant the rest of his performance — allied with the more intangible qualities of leadership and composure — entirely justified his selection for one of the biggest games of the season.

“Charlie has been out a little while but we brought him back into left centre-half,” said Goodwin.

“People talk and say, “oh, his legs have gone” or he’s too old. All that kind of stuff.

“I thought he was brilliant throughout the game.

“He’ll be disappointed with the (Hibs) goal. He got caught underneath the cross. But his all-round game, the calmness he brings to that back-four and the leadership qualities he has — I thought he justified his place in the team.”

Versatile Behich

Goodwin has also lavished praise on Aziz Behich, claiming the Australia international has the quality to “play anywhere”.

Behich was outstanding against the Hibees, teeing up Steven Fletcher’s opener and whipping in a swathe of dangerous deliveries after being deployed as a left-winger in a 4-3-3.

The former Bursaspor star told Courier Sport this week that he is more than happy to play in a more attacking role if Goodwin needs his talents higher up the pitch.

“Aziz did really well in that role in the second half at Livingston (1-1 draw on March 8),” recalled Goodwin. “We pushed him a little higher up and asked him to cause problems.

“He can play anywhere. All good players can play anywhere.

“And I felt he would give us a really good out-ball on that left side. (Chris) Cadden didn’t enjoy playing against him, at all.

“Aziz put three or four brilliant balls into the box and had the assist for the first goal. It was a gamble; pushing him higher up and moving Scotty McMann to left-back, but we had to balance risk and reward.”