Former Dundee United hero Duncan Ferguson backed to succeed in Inverness survival bid

Jim Goodwin and Ferguson attended a Scottish FA coaching course together.

By Alan Temple
Duncan Ferguson was unveiled as Inverness boss this week
Ferguson was unveiled as Inverness boss this week. Image: Sandy McCook / DCT Media.

Jim Goodwin has backed former Dundee United hero Duncan Ferguson to succeed in his Inverness survival mission.

While their paths are yet to cross competitively — something that will change when the Caley Jags visit Tannadice on November 4 — Goodwin was a fellow student at a Scottish FA coaching course at Largs.

And the United manager has welcomed the increased spotlight on the Scottish Championship, with Ferguson across Sky Sports News, talkSPORT and the BBC following his appointment this week.

I think they (Inverness) will be alright this season

Jim Goodwin

Ferguson, who scored 35 goals in 88 games for the Terrors before banking the club £4 million when he joined Rangers in 1993, will be assisted by another ex-Tangerines hero Gary Bollan.

Duncan Ferguson during his Inverness unveiling
Duncan Ferguson was unveiled as Inverness boss earlier this week. Image: Sandy McCook / DCT Media

“I think it’s great for the league that someone of Duncan Ferguson’s profile is here,” said Goodwin. “It raises the game and brings more awareness to the Championship.

“I saw him doing a live interview on Sky Sports News — that’s not usually something you’ll see at midday on that channel from our league!

“He’s got great knowledge and experience to pass on to the players up there. I’m sure the Inverness fans will be very excited.”

False position

On the pitch, former Everton coach Ferguson will be charged with overseeing an Inverness resurgence following their winless start to the Championship campaign.

They are rock-bottom of the league with one point.

Goodwin is well-placed to analyse Inverness, having guided United to a narrow 1-0 triumph in the Highlands last weekend. And he reckons Ferguson has been given the tools to succeed.

They travel to in-form Arbroath on Saturday.

Dick Campbell and Duncan Ferguson ahead pf Saturday's showdown
Dick Campbell and Duncan Ferguson will clash in the Arbroath v Inverness game on Saturday. Image: SNS / DCT Media

“I was on one of the coaching courses down at Largs with him a few years ago and I did get to see him (Ferguson) first-hand, and what his coaching ideas were like,” recalled Goodwin.

“He was working at a very high level for a long time as part of Everton’s backroom team.

“Although he didn’t have the success that he would have hoped for at Forest Green, I believe he’s inherited a very good Inverness squad. Billy Dodds did some very good recruitment — there are some fine young, energetic players up there.

“I think they will be alright this season and are in a bit of a false position.”

