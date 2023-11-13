LEE WILKIE: Dundee United and Raith Rovers made of same stern stuff – but Tangerines have 1 big advantage

Scoring late goals tends to be a mark of champions.

It’s something Dundee United have made a habit of this season.

In nine campaigns out of 10, it would see the Tangerines streaking clear at the top of the Championship.

But this time around they’re not alone – because Raith Rovers have also mastered the art of the last gasp strike.

Going into final minute of the 90 against Queen’s Park on Saturday, 10-man Raith were 2-1 down.

They somehow found a way to win 3-2.

With United having scored an 86th minute winner against Dunfermline on Friday to go seven points clear of Rovers at the top of the table, the pressure was on.

They dug deep and responded.

And it wasn’t a one off.

Both United and Raith have scored SEVEN goals after the 85th minute of Championship matches this season.

Talk about a winning mentality.

If they didn’t realise it before this weekend, United now know Raith are made of similar stuff to them.

They, like Jim Goodwin’s side, simply don’t know when they’re beaten.

But I still think United have one big advantage over Rovers that will see them finish the season as champions – and that’s their depth of talent.

It was plain to see at East End Park on Friday night.

With the scores level and an hour on the clock, United were able to bring on the always dangerous Mathew Cudjoe for Tony Watt.

Then they replaced Kai Fotheringham – whose form has been rewarded with a Scotland under-21 call-up – with the fresh legs of Declan Glass.

Finally, Chris Mochrie was called into action in place of Jordan Tillson – and we all know how that turned out.

The way Mochrie dropped his shoulder before slamming the ball home for the winner showed the quality he possesses.

But the wee chipped assist from Cudjoe was first class too.

Having that sort of quality available in reserve has already proved useful this season – and it will be even more crucial as time marches on.

On the other hand, Rovers boss Ian Murray has only been able to name four outfield subs on a few occasions recently.

That’s not to say he doesn’t have quality, but numbers are obviously an issue.

I can’t see United struggling the same way, particularly after a January window in which I’d imagine they’ll do a bit of business.

Raith have kept pace so far, but I think doing so will get harder for them as the season goes on.