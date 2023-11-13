LEE WILKIE: Dundee United and Raith Rovers made of same stern stuff – but Tangerines have 1 big advantage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United and Raith Rovers made of same stern stuff – but Tangerines have 1 big advantage

United's late win over Dunfermline came after Jim Goodwin rolled the dice with personnel.

Craig Sibbald, Glenn Middleton, Chris Mochrie and Declan Gallagher celebrate Dundee United's late win at Dunfermline. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Scoring late goals tends to be a mark of champions.

It’s something Dundee United have made a habit of this season.

In nine campaigns out of 10, it would see the Tangerines streaking clear at the top of the Championship.

But this time around they’re not alone – because Raith Rovers have also mastered the art of the last gasp strike.

Going into final minute of the 90 against Queen’s Park on Saturday, 10-man Raith were 2-1 down.

They somehow found a way to win 3-2.

Ross Millen celebrates after bagging Rovers’ winner against Queen’s Park from the penalty spot. Image: Raith Rovers FC.

With United having scored an 86th minute winner against Dunfermline on Friday to go seven points clear of Rovers at the top of the table, the pressure was on.

They dug deep and responded.

And it wasn’t a one off.

Both United and Raith have scored SEVEN goals after the 85th minute of Championship matches this season.

Talk about a winning mentality.

If they didn’t realise it before this weekend, United now know Raith are made of similar stuff to them.

They, like Jim Goodwin’s side, simply don’t know when they’re beaten.

But I still think United have one big advantage over Rovers that will see them finish the season as champions – and that’s their depth of talent.

It was plain to see at East End Park on Friday night.

With the scores level and an hour on the clock, United were able to bring on the always dangerous Mathew Cudjoe for Tony Watt.

Then they replaced Kai Fotheringham – whose form has been rewarded with a Scotland under-21 call-up – with the fresh legs of Declan Glass.

Finally, Chris Mochrie was called into action in place of Jordan Tillson – and we all know how that turned out.

The way Mochrie dropped his shoulder before slamming the ball home for the winner showed the quality he possesses.

The contrasting emotions writ large as Dundee United's Mathew Cudjoe, left, and Chris Mochrie celebrate and Dunfermline skipper Chris Hamilton is left dejected
Contrasting emotions writ large as Cudjoe, left, and Mochrie celebrate United’s winner and Dunfermline skipper Chris Hamilton is left dejected. Image: SNS

But the wee chipped assist from Cudjoe was first class too.

Having that sort of quality available in reserve has already proved useful this season – and it will be even more crucial as time marches on.

On the other hand, Rovers boss Ian Murray has only been able to name four outfield subs on a few occasions recently.

That’s not to say he doesn’t have quality, but numbers are obviously an issue.

I can’t see United struggling the same way, particularly after a January window in which I’d imagine they’ll do a bit of business.

Raith have kept pace so far, but I think doing so will get harder for them as the season goes on.

Conversation