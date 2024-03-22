JIM SPENCE: Dundee United on brink of HUGE week – failure is not an option against Inverness and Raith Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United on brink of HUGE week – failure is not an option against Inverness and Raith Rovers

Jim Goodwin's side are set for back-to-back pressure games at Tannadice.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin cut a gutted figure at full-time
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin cut a gutted figure at full-time of his side's loss to Dunfermline.
By Jim Spence

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin says his side must ‘make amends’ to fans after their 3-1 defeat at Dunfermline – and they must do it this coming week against Inverness and Raith Rovers.

United’s backing this season both home and away has been tremendous.

But despite the team topping the Championship, the supporters have been let down far too often.

With the players available, United should’ve had this league wrapped up and out of sight, instead of being locked in a battle with Raith Rovers for automatic promotion.

At Tannadice, regular attendances of over 7000 have watched United as the season has progressed, despite too many performances that have been too slow and too sluggish.

Dundee United fans against Raith Rovers
Dundee United have received huge backing from supporters this season.

Instead of being on the front foot and taking the crowd with them straight from the off, they’ve too often caused early restlessness in the stands with a lack of tempo and aggression.

Unhappiness amongst the fans undoubtedly feeds on to the pitch and becomes a vicious circle, with players reacting to the pressure by making hurried decisions and choosing the wrong options.

There is little time left to rectify those lethargic performances, with Inverness Caley Thistle and Raith Rovers to face in quick succession.

These are intense pressure matches and the manager and the players surely know that failure to emerge successfully from them isn’t an option.

Inverness clash is ‘must win’

Another season in the Championship would be catastrophic for United.

It will prove a grim situation for the vast bulk of a squad looking for new contracts, and it’ll put the chief executive Luigi Capuano and owner Mark Ogren in a tight spot in trying to persuade fans that Jim Goodwin can lead them to promotion next season.

Saturday’s game with Inverness is without doubt a ‘must win’.

That’ll require the strongest 11 available to dig much deeper and be better organised than was shown at East End Park.

Blue smoke billows around the away end at East End Park housing the Raith Rovers supporters. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.
Raith Rovers fans earlier this season at Dunfermline.

How many tickets away fans get is a source of constant trouble and strife.

Raith Rovers are upset that Dundee United have reduced their allocation to 1342 tickets, down from 1950 on their last visit to Tannadice.

Rovers said: “Promoting our national game should be a priority and limiting opportunities for away fans is disappointing and frustrating.”

My old BBC colleague Derek Rae, lead Bundesliga commentator for ESPN, asked on social media: “When is this childish protectionist stuff going to stop in Scotland. In Germany the starting point is 10% of capacity allocation for away fans”

He added: “Due to the 50+1 rule [the rule that members of the club hold 50%-plus one more vote, a majority, meaning fans have the ultimate say in how the club is run], there’s an understanding that the fan of the other club is not your enemy”

Derek wasn’t singling out United, who are, in fact, giving Raith roughly a tenth of Tannadice capacity, rather he was making a general point about the tribalism that exists in our game.

I’m afraid any hope of overcoming that is wishful thinking.

It’s the reason there hasn’t been a truly successful country-wide fans movement, speaking with one voice on supporter issues.

When it comes to Scots football fans, it’s a case of the supporters divided will never be united.

Conversation