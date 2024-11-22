Stunning Scotland stat can ‘inspire’ Dundee United starlets

Jim Goodwin reckons the modern crop of Dundee United kids can draw inspiration from the historic tangerine tinge to Scotland’s victory over Poland.

Steve Clarke fielded SIX former Tannadice players in their breathless triumph in Warsaw, including the scorer of the winning goal, Andrew Robertson, and the man who teed it up with a stunning deep delivery, John Souttar.

They were joined by Terrors academy graduates Ryan Gauld and Stuart Armstrong, while Lawrence Shankland and Anthony Ralston also featured.

That is the most ex-United players to EVER feature in a competitive match for Scotland.

“It is fantastic for a club like Dundee United to have that reference point when speaking to our young players, or those we are trying to sign,” said Goodwin.

“To see that playing well for United consistently can open avenues beyond here – potentially playing at the highest levels and representing the national team – should be a major motivation to everyone here.

“The club has a rich history of developing good players. We have memorabilia all around the stadium featuring that crop of players – Robertson, Gauld, Souttar, Armstrong – for the young players to look at.

“It’s all proof that this club can be a platform to a brilliant career.”

The new batch

Goodwin added: “Since I’ve been at the club, we’ve been very focused on trying to get young players into the first team and give them experience.

“Owen Stirton is the latest, but there (Miller) Thomson, (Kai) Fotheringham, Ross Graham – all have played for us in the Premiership.

“There are a lot of talented boys coming through behind them, too.”

Goodwin: I believe in my Ibrox rookies

A more pressing priority for Goodwin, however, is Saturday’s trip to face Rangers – with a host of Ibrox rookies.

Of the likely starting XI, Jack Walton, Emmanuel Adegboyega, Will Ferry, Luca Stephenson, David Babunski, Vicko Sevelj and Sam Dalby are among those who have never before faced Rangers on the road.

“We’ve highlighted that fact to the players during the week, and I think it’s a really good thing,” added Goodwin.

“It’s an exciting time for them to go to such an iconic stadium – 50,000-odd fans – and they’ve got to relish the experience.

“The players won’t be fazed, at all. Sometimes those venues bring out the best in you and hope that’s the case on Saturday.

“They know how passionate the Rangers fans can be, and that the atmosphere will be intense at times. But we’ll try to use that to our advantage. I believe in my players.”