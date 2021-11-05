St Johnstone star Glenn Middleton aims to break St Mirren hearts again – just like at Hampden

An error occurred. Please try again.

Glenn Middleton broke St Mirren hearts at Hampden last season with a stunning Scottish Cup semi-final strike.

The St Johnstone star’s shooting boots haven’t been as deadly so far this term, with an August strike against Arbroath in the League Cup standing as his last goal.

He has also had to be content with several appearances from the bench recently.

But the on-loan Rangers winger is confident the goals will start to flow as soon as he bags his next – ideally against the Buddies on Saturday at McDiarmid Park.

“I guess it has been a little stop start for me in the last few weeks but I’ve nothing to complain about. The team has been doing really well performance-wise,” he said.

“But I’m definitely aiming to get a run in the team.

“It’s just a case of making the most of it when you do get game time.

“When you’re on the bench you have to make an impact when you get on. You have to be ready whenever you’re called upon.

“There’s definitely an onus on me to get goals as one of the forward players.

“It’s up to me to start scoring more consistently.

“I’m sure once I get the first one the momentum will build and it will start going nicely from there.

“It’s just the way football goes. I’ve learned that.

“If you were going to score every week you’d be playing for Real Madrid. It would be easy.”

Middleton might be one of several St Johnstone players tied-up on loan deals.

But the Scotland under-21 attacker knows enough about the Perth club to realise they have been notoriously slow starters in previous campaigns.

Now, with four points claimed against high flyers Hearts and Dundee United, Callum Davidson’s men are intent on breaking into the top six.

“It’s very tight and for us to be in the thick of it is very positive, considering some people were saying we hadn’t had the best of runs,” he said.

“There’s nothing for us to worry about. We want to continue our run. It’s looking pretty positive for us.

“The fact we are close to the top six is a good sign because it’s fair to say the best of this team has still to come.”

In order to take a step towards the top six today, ex-Saints Scott Tanser and Joe Shaughnessy, who wore the captain’s armband at McDiarmid, will have to be watched carefully at McDiarmid when they venture out of the St Mirren defence.

“St Mirren have some very good players,” Middleton said.

“Obviously Scott is there now. He was here last year so we know his strengths.

“He has a brilliant left foot, especially crossing from deep when he takes his man on and puts the ball in the box.

“If we follow the game plan the manager sets out for us we will be fine.”