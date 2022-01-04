Liverpool left-back Tony Gallacher signs for St Johnstone

An error occurred. Please try again.

St Johnstone have signed Liverpool left-back Tony Gallacher.

The former Scotland youth international has been snapped up on a two-and-a-half year deal after Manchester United defender Reece Devine’s loan was cut short.

🆕 | The Club is delighted to announce the signing of Tony Gallacher from @LFC The 22-year-old left-sided defender moves to McDiarmid Park on a contract until the summer of 2024. Welcome to Saints, Tony 👏#SJFC — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) January 4, 2022

Gallacher, 22, broke into the Falkirk first team as an 18-year-old before moving to Anfield in 2018 for a six-figure fee.

He made his Liverpool debut at Aston Villa in the League Cup in December 2019 but hasn’t been able to establish himself in Jurgen Klopp’s senior squad.

And, after spending a few months on loan at Toronto in 2020, Gallacher believes a switch to Perth is the perfect next step of his career.

Another save from Orjan Nyland keeps Liverpool at bay! The 'keeper makes a wonderful initial stop from Tony Gallacher before Leighton Clarkson goes close again with a leaping header. Watch #AVLLIV on Sky Sports Football or follow our live blog coverage: https://t.co/hMdiDW2NFt pic.twitter.com/8BTmtqXwOC — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 17, 2019

He said: “I’m really excited about my move to St Johnstone and can’t wait to get started.

“I had a great time at Liverpool and I’d like to thank everyone there for looking after me and helping me to improve as a footballer and teach me so many good habits.

“I feel very lucky to have been part of a massive football club with so many wonderful professionals and people. It was an incredible education.

“But I felt the time was right to look for first team football and an exciting opportunity presented itself at St Johnstone.

“Having been out on loan at Toronto, I enjoyed my time there and it made me want more and more first-team football.

An inch perfect cross from 21-year-old Liverpool loanee Tony Gallacher last night to claim his first assist in MLS. Another left-back… 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/pEnYgAIv3j — Byron Hutchison (@ByronHutchison) October 4, 2020

“It’s now up to me to show everyone at St Johnstone that I’m good enough to play regular first team football and that’s what I plan to do.”

Energy and crossing

Gallacher, who will provide competition for Callum Booth at wing-back, added: “My preference is to play on the left hand side as I feel I have good energy to get up and down and can deliver crosses into the box. I also enjoy the defensive side of the game.

“My immediate aim is to work hard and integrate with the group. Team spirit is so important and I know it’s a really good squad at St Johnstone.

“There will be a feeling of positivity going into the second half of the season. We then need to take that into games and we will.

“It’s vital to win games of football and I am confident we will do that to move away from the bottom end of the table.”

Gallacher is the second ex-Liverpool defender to sign for Saints in recent days, with Daniel Cleary arriving from Dundalk.

Callum Davidson hopes to bring in midfielder Liam Shaw on loan from Celtic and a bid has been knocked back for Partick Thistle striker Zak Rudden.