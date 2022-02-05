Melker Hallberg lifts lid on Hibs departure as he vows to make up for lost time with St Johnstone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone midfielder Melker Hallberg is eager to make up for lost time.

The recent Perth recruit turned in an impressive debut display in midweek as Callum Davidson’s men ended a 12-game wait for a win with a dramatic last-gasp victory against in-form Livingston.

And after being side-lined at Easter Road – making just one appearance this season in the recent cup win over Cove Rangers in a right-back role – the 26-year-old Swede was lured to Perth on an 18-month contract.

Perth boss Davidson had targeted the midfielder in the summer before the three-times international dislocated a knee in training.

“Injuries happen in football. It’s part of the game and your job so you have to deal with it,” said Melker, who is looking to build on Tuesday’s win with another three points against Tayside rivals Dundee United at McDiarmid.

“When something like that happens, you have to work hard to get back even stronger than before.

“I wanted to get back playing every week after my injury and coming here gives me a chance to do that.

“At Hibs, I didn’t play as much as I wanted to. I want to be playing every game, so that’s why I left Hibs.

“I made that decision because I wanted more game time so I am looking forward now.”

Hallberg was on the bench when the Easter Road outfit lost out to the Perth side in last season’s Scottish Cup final.

Saints also saw-off the capital club en route to a Betfred Cup triumph last term.

And his new teammates have been quick to remind him of those results.

“Obviously we played St Johnstone in some big games last season with Hibs so the guys have been making a few comments about that!” laughed Melker.

“But I am here now. I am a St Johnstone player and I want to do my best for this club.

“The manager has wanted to sign me for a while. That was the main reason I came here because I liked what he had to say.

“It is a confidence boost to know you are wanted so I want to show my qualities and play the way the manager wants me to play.

“I am here to help the team as much as I can.

“So it’s good to be here and playing games now.”

Melker, whose CV includes a spell with Italian side Udinese, is confident Davidson’s much-changed squad can claw their way to safety over the next few months.

A series of new signings have come into McDiarmid.

But box-to-box midfielder Melker insists the old guard also have an important role to play between now and May.

“I am very positive about us and getting through this,” he said.

“Last season the team were double cup winners and finished in the top six, so there is quality here in the team.

“Maybe a bit of confidence went but we have picked up points recently so hopefully that will all come back.

“Everyone is working hard and are focused on getting a better league position.

“The win at Livingston will give us a boost. We want to take the positives from that game forward and get even better.

“The challenge now is to be even better and build on it against Dundee United.”