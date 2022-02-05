Melker Hallberg lifts lid on Hibs departure as he vows to make up for lost time with St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Melker Hallberg lifts lid on Hibs departure as he vows to make up for lost time with St Johnstone

By Gordon Bannerman
February 5 2022, 8.00am
Melker Hallberg is delighted to be back playing football with St Johnstone after leaving Hibs
St Johnstone midfielder Melker Hallberg is eager to make up for lost time.

The recent Perth recruit turned in an impressive debut display in midweek as Callum Davidson’s men ended a 12-game wait for a win with a dramatic last-gasp victory against in-form Livingston.

And after being side-lined at Easter Road – making just one appearance this season in the recent cup win over Cove Rangers in a right-back role – the 26-year-old Swede was lured to Perth on an 18-month contract.

Perth boss Davidson had targeted the midfielder in the summer before the three-times international dislocated a knee in training.

Melker Hallberg has been a long-time target for Callum Davidson.
Melker Hallberg in training with Hibs

“Injuries happen in football. It’s part of the game and your job so you have to deal with it,” said Melker, who is looking to build on Tuesday’s win with another three points against Tayside rivals Dundee United at McDiarmid.

“When something like that happens, you have to work hard to get back even stronger than before.

“I wanted to get back playing every week after my injury and coming here gives me a chance to do that.

“At Hibs, I didn’t play as much as I wanted to. I want to be playing every game, so that’s why I left Hibs.

“I made that decision because I wanted more game time so I am looking forward now.”

Hallberg was on the bench when the Easter Road outfit lost out to the Perth side in last season’s Scottish Cup final.

Melker Hallberg was at Hampden in Hibs colours when St Johnstone won the Scottish Cup in 2021

Saints also saw-off the capital club en route to a Betfred Cup triumph last term.

And his new teammates have been quick to remind him of those results.

“Obviously we played St Johnstone in some big games last season with Hibs so the guys have been making a few comments about that!” laughed Melker.

“But I am here now. I am a St Johnstone player and I want to do my best for this club.

“The manager has wanted to sign me for a while. That was the main reason I came here because I liked what he had to say.

“It is a confidence boost to know you are wanted so I want to show my qualities and play the way the manager wants me to play.

“I am here to help the team as much as I can.

“So it’s good to be here and playing games now.”

Melker Hallberg made his St Johnstone debut in the midweek win over Livingston

Melker, whose CV includes a spell with Italian side Udinese, is confident Davidson’s much-changed squad can claw their way to safety over the next few months.

A series of new signings have come into McDiarmid.

But box-to-box midfielder Melker insists the old guard also have an important role to play between now and May.

“I am very positive about us and getting through this,” he said.

“Last season the team were double cup winners and finished in the top six, so there is quality here in the team.

“Maybe a bit of confidence went but we have picked up points recently so hopefully that will all come back.

“Everyone is working hard and are focused on getting a better league position.

“The win at Livingston will give us a boost. We want to take the positives from that game forward and get even better.

“The challenge now is to be even better and build on it against Dundee United.”

