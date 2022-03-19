Dundee animation studio draws up plans for four-day working week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dundee animation studio draws up plans for four-day working week

By Gavin Harper
March 19 2022, 5.57am Updated: March 19 2022, 2.18pm
Christine MacKay, chief executive of Salamandra.
A Dundee animation studio will run a six-month trial of a four-day working week.

Salamandra.UK, founded in Eton in 2014, opened its Dundee base on Seabreas Lane early in 2020.

Salamandra specialises in conveying complex information through animation and design on any platform.

It works in a range of formats including 2D, 3D, stop animation and live footage.

Dundee studio boss ‘excited’ to start trial

By taking part in the 4 Day Week Global Foundation’s trial programme, the firm hopes to give its team the best possible work life balance.

The trial will run from June to December this year.

The firm’s founder Christine MacKay said: “Is a four-day work week plausible? I guess most of us have been asking ourselves that question.

“While I don’t have the answer just yet, I can say I’m excited to start finding out.”

Dundee games firm Hutch is also taking part in the four-day working week trial.

The scheme is being run by 4 Day Week Global in partnership with UK think tank Autonomy, the 4 Day Week UK Campaign and researchers at Cambridge University, Boston College and Oxford University.

The campaign encourages employers to reconsider the working week highlights several benefits.

It claims the benefits of a four-day working week include:

  • A better work-life balance for staff
  • Ability to attract and retain talent
  • Fewer sick days and less stress
  • More productivity

Founder Andrew Barnes said the trial is “laying the foundation for the future of work”.

Four-day working week trailblazers

Dundee social enterprise The Circle moved to a four-day working week last year.

Chief executive Kirsty Thomson said making the switch had a positive impact on staff morale.

The Circle chief executive Kirsty Thomson.

Dundee fabrication firm METALtech UK switched to a four-day working week in 2019.

The move came after internal data showed workers were 40% less productive on a Friday.

Managing director Wattie Milne said the move to Monday to Thursday improved continuity, productivity and staff morale.

