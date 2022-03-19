Dundee animation studio draws up plans for four-day working week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee animation studio will run a six-month trial of a four-day working week.

Salamandra.UK, founded in Eton in 2014, opened its Dundee base on Seabreas Lane early in 2020.

Salamandra specialises in conveying complex information through animation and design on any platform.

It works in a range of formats including 2D, 3D, stop animation and live footage.

Dundee studio boss ‘excited’ to start trial

By taking part in the 4 Day Week Global Foundation’s trial programme, the firm hopes to give its team the best possible work life balance.

The trial will run from June to December this year.

The firm’s founder Christine MacKay said: “Is a four-day work week plausible? I guess most of us have been asking ourselves that question.

“While I don’t have the answer just yet, I can say I’m excited to start finding out.”

Dundee games firm Hutch is also taking part in the four-day working week trial.

The scheme is being run by 4 Day Week Global in partnership with UK think tank Autonomy, the 4 Day Week UK Campaign and researchers at Cambridge University, Boston College and Oxford University.

The campaign encourages employers to reconsider the working week highlights several benefits.

It claims the benefits of a four-day working week include:

A better work-life balance for staff

Ability to attract and retain talent

Fewer sick days and less stress

More productivity

Founder Andrew Barnes said the trial is “laying the foundation for the future of work”.

Four-day working week trailblazers

Dundee social enterprise The Circle moved to a four-day working week last year.

Chief executive Kirsty Thomson said making the switch had a positive impact on staff morale.

Dundee fabrication firm METALtech UK switched to a four-day working week in 2019.

The move came after internal data showed workers were 40% less productive on a Friday.

Managing director Wattie Milne said the move to Monday to Thursday improved continuity, productivity and staff morale.