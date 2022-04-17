The Arbroath distillery that’s a ‘playground’ for aspiring drinks makers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A young craft distillery in Arbroath is planning to increase its workforce as it goes from strength to strength.

Distillutions was only started in January 2018 by Lewis Scothern, with the assistance of his parents and wife.

He said: “In the early days, it was ‘all hands on deck’ for all tasks concerning the start up and running of the company.

“My father, Paul, in particular played a big part.

“Coming from an engineering background, he was able to help with the set-up of the stills and relevant equipment required.

“He is still trying to retire, but is often called in for help and advice.”

Before Distillutions came about, Lewis already had a background in the drinks industry.

In 2011, he graduated from Heriot-Watt University with a BSc (Hons) in brewing and distilling.

During his studies, Lewis began working for a craft brewery in Edinburgh. There his passion for creating small-batch, high-quality products began

His subsequent career took him to becoming head brewer at one of the leading craft brewers in Scotland.

‘A playground for aspiring distillers’

He then spotted a gap in the market and decided to start up his own company.

Lewis added: “I had identified the need for a distillery which would develop and create products for individuals and companies who wanted to produce their own craft drink.

“In particular, gin was becoming very popular.

“I realised there was a demand for a qualified distiller who could offer his services to those who wanted to enter this arena.

“There were many distilleries already, but they mostly had their own product.

“They were not keen to spend their time and expertise on producing for others.

“We have created a playground for aspiring distillers to craft their spirit.”

Lewis explained that Distillutions had started off with a few core customers and has since gone from strength to strength.

He said: “This growth is mostly through word of mouth.

“My reputation in developing a range of gins, rums and vodkas has become widely known in the distilling world.

“We are proud to have twice won the Scottish Gin of the Year, to name just one successful awards competition.

Distillutions boss proud of local jobs

The customer base ranges from individuals creating a drinks range in addition to holding down another career to fully-fledged and successful businesses selling their wares both locally and internationally.

Lewis added: “One of the main aims at the start was to be able to offer employment to at least one local person.

“We are proud to now have a further three employees on our books.

“Our hope in the next year or so is to employ two more staff, with the aim to train them up to become distillers.”

Turnover from year one to the current year has more than doubled, showing the progress the firm has made.

It has come despite the challenges of Covid-19 and Britain’s exit from the EU.

But Lewis said the negative results of Brexit are being felt more now.

He added: “The cost and complication of import and export are having a large effect on our purchases of packaging, bottles and botanicals, as well as the export of clients’ goods.”