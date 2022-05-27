‘Growing up in a deprived area of Dundee has given me the drive to be a business success’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Growing up in a deprived area of Dundee has given me the drive to be a business success’

By Maria Gran
May 27 2022, 5.59am Updated: May 27 2022, 9.07am
Kaitlyn Bartlett, founder of Klash Fashion.
Kaitlyn Bartlett, founder of Klash Fashion.

Growing up in Whitfield, Kaitlyn Bartlett was the quiet, creative child in school. When she learnt to sew at 17, a whole new world opened up.

The former St Luke’s & St Matthew’s primary pupil had never thought about making clothes before getting a few lessons from her gran’s neighbour.

After playing around with a sewing machine and some old curtains, seeing a garment she’d made herself “felt dead good”.

She went on to do textile design at DJCAD, specialising in printed textiles.

While at university, Kaitlyn’s business Klash Fashion was born.

Klash Fashion giving back to communities

Inspired by the 70s with bright, bold colours, the 24-year-old figured she could start her own fashion business in her home city.

Klash Fashion earrings on colourful cards reading "Dare to Klash"
Every inch of fabric gets used, for example in earrings or headbands.

She says: “Moving out of Dundee wasn’t an option, because I don’t have a lot of money behind me. I had to either get a normal job or create a business.

“I’m from quite a deprived area, but that’s all I’ve known and I think it builds character.

“I wouldn’t have got to where I am today if I was just given things.”

In order to set up Klash Fashion, Kaitlyn applied for funding from Launch It Dundee and now has a studio in Kandahar House.

Kaitlyn Bartlett leaning on her sewing desk in the Klash Fashion studio
Kaitlyn runs Klash Fashion from the centre of Dundee.

As well as designing, sewing and selling sustainable women’s wear, the designer wants to give back to the community.

The oldest of five, she is offering free workshops to teach youngsters like her siblings empowerment through sewing.

“The workshop I’m doing now is at the community centre I used to go to when I was little, it’s nice how it’s coming full circle,” she says.

In order to stay sustainable, Kaitlyn uses organic materials and uses printers in the city.

Kaitlyn Bartlett showing two of her printed Klash Fashion t-shirts
As well as trousers and dresses with funky patterns, Klash Fashion also has printed t-shirts.

She has some stock in ReBoutique on Castle Street and printed t-shirts in Keep It Local on Albert Street.

Kaitlyn has also had some wholesale orders, including her largest ever of 15 pairs of flared trousers.

‘I’m helping my younger self’

Kaitlyn is now working with her second intern and hope to get more on board in the future.

Kaitlyn Bartlett sewing a Klash Fashion piece
Each Klash Fashion piece is designed and hand sewn by Kaitlyn.

She is also working to set up more workshops in schools and community centres around the city.

“I love creating fashion, but I feel like my purpose is more in helping children,” she says.

“As cheesy as it sounds, I feel like I’m helping my younger self, because I would have loved something like that.”

Klash Fashion mood board featuring orange, pink and yellow items
Mood boards, drawings and inspirational messages light up Kaitlyn’s studio.

One day, she hopes to have a Klash Fashion shop with clothes in the front and workshop space in the back.

“When you come from a deprived area your options feel limited,” she says.

“You see what’s going on around you, and I knew I wanted more than that.

“Getting the chance to set up my business has given me the motivation and drive to do better and help others.”

