‘Growing up in a deprived area of Dundee has given me the drive to be a business success’

Growing up in Whitfield, Kaitlyn Bartlett was the quiet, creative child in school. When she learnt to sew at 17, a whole new world opened up.

The former St Luke’s & St Matthew’s primary pupil had never thought about making clothes before getting a few lessons from her gran’s neighbour.

After playing around with a sewing machine and some old curtains, seeing a garment she’d made herself “felt dead good”.

She went on to do textile design at DJCAD, specialising in printed textiles.

While at university, Kaitlyn’s business Klash Fashion was born.

Klash Fashion giving back to communities

Inspired by the 70s with bright, bold colours, the 24-year-old figured she could start her own fashion business in her home city.

She says: “Moving out of Dundee wasn’t an option, because I don’t have a lot of money behind me. I had to either get a normal job or create a business.

“I’m from quite a deprived area, but that’s all I’ve known and I think it builds character.

“I wouldn’t have got to where I am today if I was just given things.”

In order to set up Klash Fashion, Kaitlyn applied for funding from Launch It Dundee and now has a studio in Kandahar House.

As well as designing, sewing and selling sustainable women’s wear, the designer wants to give back to the community.

The oldest of five, she is offering free workshops to teach youngsters like her siblings empowerment through sewing.

“The workshop I’m doing now is at the community centre I used to go to when I was little, it’s nice how it’s coming full circle,” she says.

In order to stay sustainable, Kaitlyn uses organic materials and uses printers in the city.

She has some stock in ReBoutique on Castle Street and printed t-shirts in Keep It Local on Albert Street.

Kaitlyn has also had some wholesale orders, including her largest ever of 15 pairs of flared trousers.

‘I’m helping my younger self’

Kaitlyn is now working with her second intern and hope to get more on board in the future.

She is also working to set up more workshops in schools and community centres around the city.

“I love creating fashion, but I feel like my purpose is more in helping children,” she says.

“As cheesy as it sounds, I feel like I’m helping my younger self, because I would have loved something like that.”

One day, she hopes to have a Klash Fashion shop with clothes in the front and workshop space in the back.

“When you come from a deprived area your options feel limited,” she says.

“You see what’s going on around you, and I knew I wanted more than that.

“Getting the chance to set up my business has given me the motivation and drive to do better and help others.”