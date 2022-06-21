MacMerry 300: Dundee bar chain at risk of collapse after HMRC asks courts to wind up company By Gavin Harper June 21 2022, 10.52am Updated: June 21 2022, 12.21pm 0 Phil Donaldson heads up the Dundee-based bar and restaurant chain. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Abandon Ship: Dundee bar boss Richard Davies steps down after ‘incredibly difficult’ time MacMerry: Dundee bar chain appoints external investigator over sexual misconduct claims MacMerry 300: Calls for government to support workers making claims against Dundee bar chain MacMerry: Dundee bar bosses commit to ‘full investigation’ of union claims