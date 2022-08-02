Perth vintage shop Underneath the Arches closes its doors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perth vintage shop Underneath the Arches closes its doors

By Maria Gran
August 2 2022, 3.55pm Updated: August 2 2022, 4.43pm
Perth vintage shop Underneath the Arches has now closed.

A Perth vintage shop closed its doors this weekend as it gets ready to relocate to Fife.

Underneath the Arches has been on Princes Street for nine years offering a range of furniture, homeware and jewellery.

The shop housed goods from local businesses Nook & Cranny, Home Interiors, Little Drum and owner Lou Shaw’s Kit & Caboodle.

Lou and her partner Joanna Aitken of Little Drum are now moving Underneath the Arches into The Red Fox Studio on Newburgh High Street.

Their first appearance will be the first weekend in September in a pop-up shop.

The Red Fox Studio in Newburgh will be the new home of Underneath the Arches.

“We’re going to make it an open weekend, where we’re putting a bit of extra effort in to see if we can regenerate the High Street,” says Lou.

“There’s quite a few artists who work from a studio at their home, so they’ve said they’ll open that weekend as well.

“After that, we’re going to gauge how the pop-up goes and if it works we might make it a monthly thing or we’ll open two or three days a week.”

Originally from Perth, Lou now lives in Newburgh and would like to bring something new to the town.

Reasons for Underneath the Arches closure

The businessowner has specialised in vintage furniture and homeware for 25 years.

Lou Shaw, originally from Perth, has moved her vintage business back to Newburgh where it originally started.

Her business was first set up in Fife before moving to Perth so she could collaborate with other local businesswomen.

For the last five years, Lou ran Underneath the Arches by herself. When one of the four collaborators left, she decided it was time to close the shop.

“We didn’t find another person to fill the gap and it meant that we were going to have to do more.

“I’m getting near to 60 and Joanna is getting near to 70, so we thought it’s time to downscale.

“We were kept very busy because we kept our prices low. If we increased our prices, we didn’t sell things.

“So we had to have a very high turnover of stock and we were beginning to feel the strain of it.”

Perth business closures

Underneath the Arches is one of several Perth businesses that has closed recently.

Underneath the Arches, formerly on Princes Street, is one of several Perth businesses to close recently.

Perth’s first vegan cafe recently announced its closure.

And Tricia Fox of Mhor Coffee House called for workers to come back to offices to increase footfall in the city centre.

Lou says: “I’m really quite disappointed in Perth for the lack of care for the small independents.

“For all the building that’s going on in the city, it’s not increased the amount of people coming to the shop at all.

“It’s a beautiful, beautiful city. It’s my hometown, but I feel Perth misses what it’s actually got to offer.

“We’re going to have the new museum there, but apart from coffee shops, barber shops and nail bars, I’m not too sure what else is going to be an attraction.”

