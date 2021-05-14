Courier Business Awards: We’re back for 2021 and entries are open

The Courier Business Awards are back for 2021 – don’t miss your chance to shine.

It’s been an incredibly challenging period for businesses as they’ve been forced to adapt during Covid-19.

But the resilience, innovation, flexibility and determination shown by companies in Tayside and Fife has been astonishing.

© SYSTEM

We want to celebrate this success with the return of the Courier Business Awards, held in association with long-term partners mha Henderson Loggie.

‘Showcase the best’

“I am delighted The Courier Business Awards are returning for 2021,” said David Clegg, editor of The Courier.

“There is no doubt that Covid has placed a huge strain on the economy of Courier Country.

© SYSTEM

“But, in such hard times, the resilience and entrepreneurialism shown by so many companies to navigate through the choppiest of waters has been truly remarkable.

“If ever there was a year to celebrate success and showcase the best of our business community, this is it.

“I urge all firms across Tayside and Fife to get involved and look forward to being inspired and impressed by their entries.”

New categories this year

In 2019 more than 800 guests attended our black-tie ceremony in a purpose-built marquee in the grounds of Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee.

It is our intention to hold a live ceremony on October 30, subject to government regulations.

The awards are free to enter and, to reflect the pandemic, there is a new category this year.

© Steve Brown / DCT Media

The Covid Resilience Award will be awarded to a business that has shown innovative practices to keep trading.

Other new awards will be given to the best social media campaign, farming and estates business, and energy business.

There are a total of 15 categories spanning technology, hospitality, retail, service and family. Any company that has a significant presence in Courier Country can take part and can enter multiple categories.

Additional awards will be presented to the overall Business of the Year and Outstanding Contribution, which are selected by the judging panel.

This year’s judging panel

Liz Cameron, chief executive of Scottish Chambers of Commerce, will chair this year’s judging panel.

Other decision makers are David Smith, managing partner at mha Henderson Loggie; Alan Lees, chairman of BT Scotland; Graham Huband, managing editor at DC Thomson Media; and Angela Vickers, chief executive of Apex Hotels.

Mr Smith said: “It’s fantastic to have the awards back.

“After the challenges of the past year, they provide the opportunity to build positivity, confidence and momentum in Courier Country, as our local businesses tell the stories of their journeys and achievements.

“Over the years, entrants have seen so many benefits from taking part in the Courier Business Awards. We have worked hard to ensure there is a category for everyone.

“Along with my fellow judges, I am excited to read the submissions and no doubt continue to be surprised by the amazing, diverse work happening all around us.”

The awards are free to enter at our dedicated website and submissions should only take a short time to complete. To take part visit thecourierbusinessawards.com

The Courier Business Award categories: