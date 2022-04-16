9 of the best venues serving gluten-free food options in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

For those who follow a gluten free diet, knowing the best restaurants that can accommodate your dietary requirements can be challenging at times.

With venues now committed to accommodating multiple dietary requirements, there are usually a good handful that go above and beyond, creating bespoke menus and specials centred around diners who are gluten intolerant.

To help those looking for the best places to dine out The Courier Food and Drink team has devised a list of some of our top spots in Dundee to check out on your next outing.

The Flame Tree Café

This independent café in the city centre is a welcoming and friendly spot to pick up some delicious food and drink.

The menu aims to cater for any dietary requirements customers may have, with gluten-free options available.

Types of food available includes bagels, fresh bakes, sandwiches and plenty of hot and cold drinks to try.

Address: 20 Exchange Street, Dundee DD1 3DL

Pacamara Food & Drink

Pacamara is a breakfast and brunch café with innovative recipes and is another gluten-friendly option in the West End.

Breakfast at Pacamara includes shakshuka, a North African stew, bubble and squeak benny, Colombian eggs and brioche French toast.

On the lunch menu, huevos Pacamara (organic fried eggs, salsa, tortillas and spicy refried beans), toasted sourdough sandwiches with fillings like slow-cooked tomato, mozzarella, and rocket pesto, and a sweet potato falafel wrap is among the delicious choices.

Address: 302 Perth Road, Dundee DD2 1AU

Starting the week the right way 🍳 Posted by Pacamara Food & Drink on Monday, 21 February 2022

Tailend

Dundee’s popular fish bar prides itself on serving the best Scottish seafood, with local produce at the heart of their dishes.

Gluten-free options are available for sit-in and takeaway, though the firm advises that customers do make staff aware of any food allergies or intolerances when ordering.

The gluten-free options include tiger prawns, red Thai curry, fried halloumi and a range of tasty sides.

Address: 81 Nethergate, Dundee DD1 4DH

The Bach

The Bach is a small, independent café-restaurant in the heart of Dundee, close to BrewDog and the McManus Gallery at Meadowside.

Every day for brunch they serve a wide range of exciting gluten-free options such as The Bach beef patty burger, smashed avocado on toast and a traditional eggs benedict.

This delicious selection of gluten-free food is enough to make your mouth water.

Address: 31 Meadowside, Dundee DD1 1DJ

BAO CHICKA WOW WOW Bao buns are delicious, fun to eat and pair perfectly with a tasty beer These are our Korean… Posted by The Bach on Monday, 26 July 2021

The Giddy Goose

The Giddy Goose has one of it’s three venues located on the Perth Road in Dundee, opposite the University of Dundee.

With their wide selection the firm caters to a range of dietary requirements including gluten and dairy-free.

With a mixture of burgers, pizzas and vegan alternatives, this eatery is perfect for lunch and dinner.

Speak to a member of staff about the ingredients in your meal when placing your order.

Address: 2 Perth Road, Dundee, DD1 4LN

🐣 EASTER WEEKEND 🐣We are so ready for Easter bank holiday weekend! Whether you make the most of our 241 on burgers and… Posted by The Giddy Goose Dundee on Thursday, 14 April 2022

The West House

After the recent refurbishment, The West House located on the corner of West Port, is a lovely place to visit for breakfast or lunch.

Their all-day menu options for gluten-free foodies include tomato and basil bruschetta, halloumi salad and smashed avocado on toasted sourdough, there are plenty of options to try.

The West House also serve a smashing range of cocktails and mocktails to accompany meals so be sure to order one next time you are in.

Address: 2 West Port, Dundee DD1 5EP

Health kick before consuming all the Easter chocolate this weekend? Yeah … us too 🍫🐣#greeksalad #fetacheese… Posted by The West House on Tuesday, 12 April 2022

Luigi’s Pizzeria

One of Dundee’s most popular pizza places, Luigi’s Pizzeria raises the bar with their gluten-free pizza range.

Any pizza can be ordered with the option of having it gluten-free, meaning everyone can enjoy freshly made pizza together.

Luigi’s pizzas are available to order online, too, so be sure to book a slot to avoid missing out.

Address: 21 Strathmartine Road, Dundee, DD3 7RL

Don Michele Italian Restaurant

If you are a lover of Italian food, then Don Michele on Perth Road would be my top recommendation.

With their gluten-free pasta, customers can enjoy the same great flavours without compromising their dish or experience.

Options include linguine al pesto, spaghetti carbonara, and wild tiger prawns.

Address: 177-179 Perth Road, Dundee DD2 1AS

The Rhynd

If you are looking for a quaint place to visit for some cake and tea, then look no further than The Rhynd.

It may be based in Tayport, but it is well worth the trip as it is the perfect location to visit after a walk through Tentsmuir Forest.

Enjoy a mixture of bakes that change on a daily basis as well as a wide range of breakfast and lunch options that are catered to gluten-free customers.

Address: Rhynd Farm, Leuchars, Tayport KY16 0DR