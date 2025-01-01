Major Stirling developments to keep an eye on in 2025

Stirling is going through a period of re-invention.

Over the next few years, hundreds of new homes will be built and major shops and other attractions will open in the city.

Here are some important developments to keep an eye on in 2025.

Debenhams revamp

The Thistles Centre was once home to a bustling Debenhams department store.

It closed in 2021, when the firm went into administration.

Earlier this year, permission was given to transform the three-floor former Debenhams premises into five separate units.

This includes a new food hall with seating for approximately 250 people, a gym, and a family entertainment centre.

It is expected the new complex will have a soft play area, trampolines, mini-golf, laser quest and a ball pit.

In the spring, H&M will open in the unit beside Next after closing its Thistles store five years ago.

Other proposed businesses include Poundland.

Asda to open first Stirling store

Last year, Asda was given the green light to build its first big supermarket in Stirling.

Ramoyle Ltd is developing land at Crookbridge, near Springkerse Retail Park.

The 13-acre site will also have a petrol station, a car showroom, offices and a vehicle refuelling hub.

It will be be the chain’s first major supermarket in the city, with its only current presence being express stores in Kildean and Cruive Dykes.

A new bridge suitable for pedestrians, wheelchair users and cyclists will be built, allowing them to cross Town Burn, which currently cuts the existing retail park off from where the new Asda will sit.

Stirling Studios and Forthside masterplan

Stirling’s former Ministry of Defence site is being turned into a major film studio campus.

The Forthside redevelopment, named Stirling Studios, will be one of the biggest in Scotland.

There are hopes that the development will bring big-budget Netflix and Amazon shows to the city.

Work is due to be completed in 2026.

While some buildings will be demolished, many will be refurbished for the campus.

The plans also include new spaces for businesses, more active travel routes, and a public square.

Up to 1,000 jobs could be created, as well as a potential 300 new homes.

Forthside Square could possibly host a variety of events, such as an outdoor cinema, sports screenings, markets, fairs, ice skating, outdoor exercise classes, pop-up football pitches, literary festivals, and festive events.

A boat trip down the Forth might also be on the cards, as the river has been identified for boating and pontoon potential.

Durieshill village

Over the next 30 years, more than 3,000 houses will be built to create Stirling’s newest village.

Durieshill will have new shops, schools, sports facilities, a business park, civic areas, playparks, woodland and active travel routes.

The 593-acre site near Plean is the largest detailed planning application for housing ever to be approved in Scotland.

Under the current proposals, it is expected that around 6,900 people will live in the village.

Out of the 3,012 planned homes, 2,116 will be houses and 896 will be flats.

Infrastructure work is set to commence in 2025.

Craigforth Campus

Craigforth Campus, which has been vacant since M&G moved to new premises at Kildean Business Park in 2022, is to be overhauled under new plans.

Proposals by Ambassador LB Holdings LLP include the creation of housing, a nursery, a hotel, a restaurant or pub, a gym, and a retail or community space.

The plan also incorporates a new three-storey office block north of the main redevelopment area.

A building warrant has already been approved for the demolition of the former Prudential Insurance headquarters.

The B-listed Craigforth House will be redeveloped as part of the proposals, potentially for the new hotel.

Work on an on-site distillery was planned to start in 2024, with the goal of completing it within the first year of construction.

There will be three more years of work for the rest of the development.

South Stirling Gateway

Hundreds of new homes and a primary school are being built at the South Stirling Gateway development.

Located near Bannockburn, where the former Corbiewood Stadium and Brucefields Family Golf Centre were, work is already underway.

Plans for the school were submitted in 2024.

The new junction for access onto the A91 is expected to open in 2025.

