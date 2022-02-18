Storm Eunice in Tayside and Fife: Trains cancelled and schools closed as snow falls

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Snowfall in parts of Tayside and Fife has seen trains cancelled and schools closed as Storm Eunice hits the area.

Pupils at 25 Angus schools – including Auchterhouse Primary, Cortachy Primary and Tannadice Primary – are all affected.

The local authority has announced they will be shut for the full day due to “bad weather”.

Bit of snow in Milnathort this morning. pic.twitter.com/ioIzL2f4t6 — Simon Ritchie (@sritchie43) February 18, 2022

Trains through Angus have been affected with disruption on the Aberdeen main line through Arbroath.

Yellow warning for snow

A yellow weather warning for snow runs until 6pm Friday and comes just a day after some disruption caused by heavy rain and wind in the form of Storm Dudley.

Named Storm Eunice, the weather front is set to bring heavy snow and strong winds which may cause disruption to travel and communities.

In preparation for the weather, ScotRail has cancelled several of its trains.

Details of all of the trains affected are available online, several services throughout the day will not run.

Some services will also have fewer carriages than normal, as much as half in some cases.

Roads affected by weather

All Stagecoach services in Perth may be subject to delays due to the weather conditions.

Very wintry conditions on the way today with significant and disruptive snowfall for many of us, and some very strong and gusty winds too. Here is Calum with the forecast. pic.twitter.com/NAK981z3cv — BBC Scotland Weather (@BBCScotWeather) February 18, 2022

Drivers looking to travel are being warned of the road conditions and are being told to take extra care due to snow, wind and surface water. Conditions are said to be particularly poor at Kelty and Kinross.

Avanti West Coast has strongly advised its customers not to travel on Friday and instead change their journey to one between Saturday and Monday.