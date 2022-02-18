Storm Eunice in Tayside and Fife: Trains cancelled and schools closed as snow falls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Storm Eunice in Tayside and Fife: Trains cancelled and schools closed as snow falls

By Emma Duncan
February 18 2022, 8.30am Updated: February 18 2022, 1.56pm
Some light snow has fallen in Kelty, while trains have been cancelled.

Snowfall in parts of Tayside and Fife has seen trains cancelled and schools closed as Storm Eunice hits the area.

Pupils at 25 Angus schools – including Auchterhouse Primary, Cortachy Primary and Tannadice Primary – are all affected.

The local authority has announced they will be shut for the full day due to “bad weather”.

Trains through Angus have been affected with disruption on the Aberdeen main line through Arbroath.

Yellow warning for snow

A yellow weather warning for snow runs until 6pm Friday and comes just a day after some disruption caused by heavy rain and wind in the form of Storm Dudley.

Named Storm Eunice, the weather front is set to bring heavy snow and strong winds which may cause disruption to travel and communities.

Storm Eunice has left the A9 near Auchterarder covered in snow Supplied by Michael Todd.

In preparation for the weather, ScotRail has cancelled several of its trains.

Details of all of the trains affected are available online, several services throughout the day will not run.

Some services will also have fewer carriages than normal, as much as half in some cases.

Roads affected by weather

All Stagecoach services in Perth may be subject to delays due to the weather conditions.

Drivers looking to travel are being warned of the road conditions and are being told to take extra care due to snow, wind and surface water. Conditions are said to be particularly poor at Kelty and Kinross.

Avanti West Coast has strongly advised its customers not to travel on Friday and instead change their journey to one between Saturday and Monday.

Storm Eunice hits Tayside and Fife

