Storm Eunice: Full list of Angus and Perthshire school closures

Schools in Angus and Perthshire have closed to pupils due to heavy snowfall overnight and into Friday.
A total of 26 schools are affected and will be closed all day as Storm Eunice causes disruption across the UK.
Met Office forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning for snow, which is in place until 6pm Friday.
Schools in Dundee and Fife are unaffected so far.
We will continue to update this list, so please keep checking back.
Angus
Aberlemno Primary School
Airlie Primary School
Andover Primary School
Auchterhouse Primary School
Birkhill Primary School
Brechin High School
Cortachy Primary School
Eassie Primary School
Edzell Primary School
Glamis Primary School
Forfar Academy
Inverarity Primary School
Isla Primary School
Langlands Primary School
Letham Primary School
Maisondieu Primary School
Northmuir Primary School
Southmuir Primary School
Stracathro Primary School
Strathmartine Primary School
Strathmore Primary School
Tannadice Primary School
Tealing Primary School
Webster’s High School
Whitehills Primary School
Perth
The Community School of Auchterarder Nursery