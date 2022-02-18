Storm Eunice: Full list of Angus and Perthshire school closures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Storm Eunice: Full list of Angus and Perthshire school closures

By Emma Duncan
February 18 2022, 11.29am Updated: February 18 2022, 12.54pm
Parts of Tayside and Fife have been hit by snow. Picture shows Scott Street in Perth on Friday morning.
Schools in Angus and Perthshire have closed to pupils due to heavy snowfall overnight and into Friday.

A total of 26 schools are affected and will be closed all day as Storm Eunice causes disruption across the UK.

Met Office forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning for snow, which is in place until 6pm Friday.

Schools in Dundee and Fife are unaffected so far.

We will continue to update this list, so please keep checking back.

Angus

Aberlemno Primary School

Airlie Primary School

Andover Primary School

Auchterhouse Primary School

Birkhill Primary School

Brechin High School

Cortachy Primary School

Eassie Primary School

Edzell Primary School

Glamis Primary School

South Inch, Perth on Friday. Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

Forfar Academy

Inverarity Primary School

Isla Primary School

Langlands Primary School

Letham Primary School

Maisondieu Primary School

Northmuir Primary School

Southmuir Primary School

Stracathro Primary School

Strathmartine Primary School

Strathmore Primary School

Tannadice Primary School

Tealing Primary School

Webster’s High School

Whitehills Primary School

Perth

The Community School of Auchterarder Nursery

Storm Eunice hits Tayside and Fife

