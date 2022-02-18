Storm Eunice: Full list of Angus and Perthshire school closures

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Schools in Angus and Perthshire have closed to pupils due to heavy snowfall overnight and into Friday.

A total of 26 schools are affected and will be closed all day as Storm Eunice causes disruption across the UK.

Met Office forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning for snow, which is in place until 6pm Friday.

Schools in Dundee and Fife are unaffected so far.

We will continue to update this list, so please keep checking back.

Angus

Aberlemno Primary School

Airlie Primary School

Andover Primary School

Auchterhouse Primary School

Birkhill Primary School

Brechin High School

Cortachy Primary School

Eassie Primary School

Edzell Primary School

Glamis Primary School

Forfar Academy

Inverarity Primary School

Isla Primary School

Langlands Primary School

Letham Primary School

Maisondieu Primary School

Northmuir Primary School

Southmuir Primary School

Stracathro Primary School

Strathmartine Primary School

Strathmore Primary School

Tannadice Primary School

Tealing Primary School

Webster’s High School

Whitehills Primary School

Perth

The Community School of Auchterarder Nursery