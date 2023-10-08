D-day looms for £13m Arbroath active travel scheme as ‘funding uncertainties’ emerge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

D-day looms for £13m Arbroath active travel scheme as ‘funding uncertainties’ emerge

The ambitious scheme will transform the A92 running through Arbroath for pedestrians and cyclists.

By Graham Brown
Green space and cycle lanes are a key feature of A Place for Everyone in Arbroath. Image: Angus Council
Green space and cycle lanes are a key feature of A Place for Everyone in Arbroath. Image: Angus Council

Arbroath’s multi-million pound active travel scheme faces a crunch call as ‘funding uncertainties’ surround the £13 million project.

But Angus Council is staying tight-lipped on the scale of financial challenge involved in delivering A Place for Everyone.

It comes four years after the Angus town became the first in Scotland to land the top level of Sustrans funding for an ambitious scheme to transform the A92 dual carriageway running through the town.

The road divides Arbroath and the scheme aims to reconnect the town centre and West Port areas.

Arbroath Place for Everyone project.
The A92 would be reduced to single carriageway through the centre of Arbroath. Image: Paul Reid

But plans to reduce the busy stretch from Gayfield to Guthrie Port to just single carriageway and put in cycle lanes and pedestrian spaces have split local opinion.

The project has also prompted political u-turns along the way from councillors in the Angus chamber.

What do we know about the current cost?

In short, very little.

Cost estimates associated with the scheme have remained consistent with the original estimate of £13m.

It will be paid for with £9m from active travel charity Sustrans and £4m of council cash.

But Angus is facing a £60m-plus budget black hole in the next few years.

SNP councillors tried to ditch the scheme when they were in opposition.

They kept it in their budget capital plan after regaining control of the chamber in 2022 .

Council officials flag financial concerns

However, the money worries emerged in a rejected bid to cash to put extra elements into the scheme.

The council lodged a bid for £195,000 of Place-based Investment Fund money to add extra artwork and a garden space.

Its own officials knocked back the submission.

They said A Place for Everyone is “a great example of a place-making project”.

Arbroath Place for Everyone.
A design image for the Guthrie Port junction. Image: Angus Council

But added: “Due to uncertainties of funding for the overall project, there is time in future years for the project to be funded from the PBIP.”

It is inconceivable the overall cost of the scheme has not risen since being announced in 2019.

The pandemic, inflation and construction industry shortages have all contributed to significant increases in capital projects for bodies such as local councils.

For example, the new Monifieth High School price tag jumped £15m to £66.5m in the three years between the decision to build and work starting on site in June.

When is decision-day for the scheme?

A special meeting of the full council has been called for Thursday October 19.

A spokesperson said a paper on A Place for Everyone will be presented to all elected members at that time.

But the authority could not give an update on current cost estimates.

They said the document is still being drafted.

Arbroath A Place for Everyone project.
There was a trail run of the active travel scheme in 2021. Image: Paul Reid.

The active travel project is just one of the major decisions facing councillors that day.

They will also consider whether or not to press ahead with a controversial shake-up of the area’s kerbside recycling scheme.

It has been designed to improve recycling rates and save hundreds of thousands of pounds annually.

But a plan to ban glass from household bins has met with resistance.

Instead, the council plans to set up nearly 200 community bottle banks across the district.

A decision on the proposal – due to be phased in from 2024 – was deferred last month.

 

