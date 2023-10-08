D-day looms for £13m Arbroath active travel scheme as ‘funding uncertainties’ emerge

Arbroath’s multi-million pound active travel scheme faces a crunch call as ‘funding uncertainties’ surround the £13 million project.

But Angus Council is staying tight-lipped on the scale of financial challenge involved in delivering A Place for Everyone.

It comes four years after the Angus town became the first in Scotland to land the top level of Sustrans funding for an ambitious scheme to transform the A92 dual carriageway running through the town.

The road divides Arbroath and the scheme aims to reconnect the town centre and West Port areas.

But plans to reduce the busy stretch from Gayfield to Guthrie Port to just single carriageway and put in cycle lanes and pedestrian spaces have split local opinion.

The project has also prompted political u-turns along the way from councillors in the Angus chamber.

What do we know about the current cost?

In short, very little.

Cost estimates associated with the scheme have remained consistent with the original estimate of £13m.

It will be paid for with £9m from active travel charity Sustrans and £4m of council cash.

But Angus is facing a £60m-plus budget black hole in the next few years.

SNP councillors tried to ditch the scheme when they were in opposition.

They kept it in their budget capital plan after regaining control of the chamber in 2022 .

Council officials flag financial concerns

However, the money worries emerged in a rejected bid to cash to put extra elements into the scheme.

The council lodged a bid for £195,000 of Place-based Investment Fund money to add extra artwork and a garden space.

Its own officials knocked back the submission.

They said A Place for Everyone is “a great example of a place-making project”.

But added: “Due to uncertainties of funding for the overall project, there is time in future years for the project to be funded from the PBIP.”

It is inconceivable the overall cost of the scheme has not risen since being announced in 2019.

The pandemic, inflation and construction industry shortages have all contributed to significant increases in capital projects for bodies such as local councils.

For example, the new Monifieth High School price tag jumped £15m to £66.5m in the three years between the decision to build and work starting on site in June.

When is decision-day for the scheme?

A special meeting of the full council has been called for Thursday October 19.

A spokesperson said a paper on A Place for Everyone will be presented to all elected members at that time.

But the authority could not give an update on current cost estimates.

They said the document is still being drafted.

The active travel project is just one of the major decisions facing councillors that day.

They will also consider whether or not to press ahead with a controversial shake-up of the area’s kerbside recycling scheme.

It has been designed to improve recycling rates and save hundreds of thousands of pounds annually.

But a plan to ban glass from household bins has met with resistance.

Instead, the council plans to set up nearly 200 community bottle banks across the district.

A decision on the proposal – due to be phased in from 2024 – was deferred last month.