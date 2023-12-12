50 megawatt battery storage bid for site of old Forfar gasworks

The site of an old gas tank beside Forfar’s Station Park could have a new energy use.

A bid has been launched to turn the land at Carseview Road into a 49MW battery energy storage facility.

The huge tank beside the Loons’ ground was a feature on the Forfar skyline for decades.

But it was demolished a number of years ago following the development of an eco business park.

Since then the cleared site has lain empty.

Glasgow firm Neo Environmental has now lodged a planning application with Angus Council for the battery storage bid.

The company specialises in consultancy on projects including renewable energy and battery storage.

Its projects have included a combined 150MW solar and battery storage development in Ireland.

The Forfar scheme has just been submitted to Angus Council as a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN).

A PAN is the first stage in any major planning application before a detailed bid comes forward.

Angus councillors are likely to be given the chance to have a say on any PAN issues in the coming weeks.

What is a battery storage facility?

The facilities help address intermittent power generation from renewable sources.

Energy from wind and solar generation is sent to banks of batteries in a compound.

It is stored there to help avoid network-damaging power surges and outages.

A number of large-scale battery sites have already been approved across the district.

Others have yet to be determined.

Those include another 50MW plan for farmland near Montrose.

Many have proved controversial, with local residents concerned about issues including environmental damage and fire risk.

The battery plant application comes as Angus councillors are due to make a decision on a separate solar farm bid for land close by.

Planners have recommended the Suttieside Farm application for conditional approval.