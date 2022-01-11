Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Daughter of Dundee OAP who died from Covid slams ‘disgusting’ Downing Street party antics

By Graham Brown
January 11 2022, 5.08pm Updated: January 11 2022, 6.08pm
Yvonne Cullen
Yvonne Cullen died in Ninewells Hospital on May 1 2020.

The daughter of a Dundee woman who died from Covid-19 has spoken of her “disgust” over a boozy Downing Street bash just weeks after her mother was laid to rest.

Liz Cullen wants to see police action against the Prime Minister over the latest crisis engulfing Number 10.

She said: “He is laughing at us. You couldn’t make it up.”

And she accused Boris Johnson of showing “not one iota” of regard for the plight of families like hers who lost loved ones as the virus exerted its deadly grip on the UK.

Her comments came as a Forfar man who also lost his mum to coronavirus around the same time said it was time for the Prime Minister to go.

Escalating controversy around Downing Street goings-on as Covid-19 took hold has compounded the anger already felt by the devastated family of 75-year-old Yvonne Cullen.

Yvonne died on May 1 2020 after falling ill at South Grange Nursing Home in Monifieth.

She passed away in Ninewells Hospital a week after showing symptoms of the virus.

The home’s handling of her care became the subject of a report to the Care Inspectorate which the family are still awaiting the outcome of.

And daughter Liz has been astonished by what was reportedly going on around Number 10 at that time.

Bombshell email

An email reportedly inviting 100 Downing Street staff to open air drinks in the May sunshine and sent by one of Mr Johnson’s top aides emerged earlier this week.

The Prime Minister and his wife are believed to have joined the soiree.

It follows the controversy around a Christmas 2020 Downing Street ‘cheese and wine business meeting’ which saw the Prime Minister’s spokeswoman Allegra Stratton quit her role in early December last year.

Liz, who lives in Essex, said: “It’s just disgusting.

“And it seems to have gone on from beginning to end.

Liz Cullen
Liz Cullen the daughter of Yvonne Cullen

“My mum was in a care home in Dundee and my brothers weren’t even allowed in to see her.

“We were speaking to her on Facetime and getting updates on a daily basis.

“And then it all happened so quickly. It was just awful.”

Funeral dilemma

A family shattered by grief then had to make the heart-rending decision of who could attend Yvonne’s funeral.

Only ten were allowed at the Dundee ceremony, meaning even some of Yvonne’s grandchildren were unable to say a proper farewell.

Yvonne Cullen with son Larry
Yvonne Cullen with son Larry not long before she was infected with Covid-19 and passed away

Liz added: “My mother was a very popular woman.

“I’m sure there would have been many who would have wanted to be there to say goodbye.

“But they couldn’t be there.

“It wasn’t the send off she should have had.

“And even when my brother went to collect her belongings they left them at the door. He couldn’t go in because of the situation.”

‘We followed the rules’

She added: “But what we were all doing was following the rules, like everyone else.

“We did that because it was a pandemic that we knew very little about.

“So we were following the measures put in place at that time – socially distance, wear a mask and wash your hands.

“And do not meet with other people.

“But we find out that this was going on – you just couldn’t make it up.”

Liz backs the prospect of the Metropolitan Police investigation into the matter.

“He’s getting protection from the police and I don’t think they’re going to take this seriously.

“If you were Joe Bloggs you’d be marched to the court.

“He’s laughing at us, like they laughed about the Christmas party.”

Asked on Monday if he and wife Carrie attended a Downing Street party organised by Mr Reynolds on May 20, 2020, the prime minister said: “All that, as you know, is the subject of a proper investigation by Sue Gray.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier