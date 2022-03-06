Dundee musician says stars like Noel Gallagher should sign local support acts for Slessor Gardens gigs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee musician is calling on stars to sign local bands as support acts when they perform in the city this year.

Nick Shane said up-and-coming musicians should be given more opportunities before headline acts.

It comes ahead of a series of gigs and festivals in Dundee this year.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Simply Red and Paloma Faith are all set to perform at Slessor Gardens this year.

Nick is celebrating his work getting a 100,000 online streams in the last year, signing with a new record label and launching an album.

But he believes local bands would have more success if big-name bands gave them exposure through their support acts.

The 32-year-old said: “Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds are one of the acts playing this summer and I really would have liked to have seen a local act up there.

“There are at least 50 bands that would have smashed that gig.

“It would be great to see some Dundee talent being part of further sets at Slessor Gardens.”

Nick recently featured on the Spotify “All New Rock” playlist has recently signed with Reaction Management label.

With the ink still settling on the deal the 32-year-old has barely had time to draw breath with his Wired To The Moon album hitting the shelves next month.

Nick, from the West End, added: “This next few months are going to be absolutely massive.

“We’ve got the new album coming out around April 15 which is going to be the loudest one to date.

“There are a few notable collaborations on the album including with fellow local artist Paul “Lefty” Wright.

“Off the back of the singles we had 100k worldwide streams but I’m really looking forward to launch of the new material.

“Signing with the label takes some of the pressure off me with regards to managing and promoting our content.

“I’ve got more time to concentrate on the music and videos in the future.”

With upcoming gigs in Perth, Aberdeen, Dundee and Glasgow on the horizon, Nick said he is looking forward to getting out to more local gigs himself.

He added: “Our first gig is in Perth on May 12 and it’s back-to-back from there.

“We’ll be playing a gig in Church in Dundee on May 14.

“It’s obviously nice to get the recognition online but there is nothing better than performing live.

“Also to have the chance to hear other artists at other venues is something I’m delighted to see again after the challenges of Covid-19.”