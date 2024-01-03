Camperdown play area left flooded as Dundee council ‘seeks solutions’ to water problems

Dundee City Council is being urged to take action after the Camperdown play area was left under a foot of water.

The children’s play park has effectively been out-of-bounds since at least New Year’s Day after heavy rain failed to drain away.

Davie Hunter was disappointed that the play area in the city’s biggest park was still flooded on January 1 – a dry day.

“Young kids’ play park under about 1ft of water,” he said.

“Drains blocked and no maintenance done to stop this sort of thing happening.

“On a day where families look for something to do to keep toddlers and children amused. This is not ideal.”

Call for council to take action over Camperdown flooding

Strathmartine ward councillor Bailie Kevin Keenan [Labour] called for the council to resolve the problem.

“Climate change appears to be taking effect with the amount of rain we are getting,” he said.

“If it persists then we have a problem and something needs to be done to resolve it so it is a park that can be used all year round for children.

“We want to encourage them to get out and get fresh air, rather than play computer games at home.

“Parks where we have invested a lot of money need to be in a position where they are open and used.

“The drainage needs to be looked at.”

Recycling centre closure another blow for Dundee

Cllr Keenan also raised concern about the ongoing closure of Riverside Recycling Centre due to flooding.

The Baldovie facility was shut for at least 38 days in 2023 – up from up from about 16 days the previous year.

It has also been closed for the first three days of 2024 due to flooding from Storm Gerrit and recent heavy rain.

“People will be starting to load up their cars and going in that direction just to get rid of the stuff they have had from Christmas and New Year,” Cllr Keenan added.

“It is a problem that needs to be investigated.”

Regarding the Camperdown play area, a Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “We are looking into the matter with colleagues in order to find appropriate solutions for the flooding issue.”