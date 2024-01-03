Camperdown play area left flooded as Dundee council ‘seeks solutions’ to water problems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Camperdown play area left flooded as Dundee council ‘seeks solutions’ to water problems

It has effectively been out-of-bounds for days.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Flooded area of the play park at Camperdown Park, Dundee.
Flooded area of the play park at Camperdown Park, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Dundee City Council is being urged to take action after the Camperdown play area was left under a foot of water.

The children’s play park has effectively been out-of-bounds since at least New Year’s Day after heavy rain failed to drain away.

Davie Hunter was disappointed that the play area in the city’s biggest park was still flooded on January 1 – a dry day.

“Young kids’ play park under about 1ft of water,” he said.

“Drains blocked and no maintenance done to stop this sort of thing happening.

“On a day where families look for something to do to keep toddlers and children amused. This is not ideal.”

Call for council to take action over Camperdown flooding

Strathmartine ward councillor Bailie Kevin Keenan [Labour] called for the council to resolve the problem.

Clionadh Mulholland, 6, wore appropriate footwear during her visit to the flooded area of the play park at Camperdown Park, Dundee, 03rd January 2024.
Clionadh Mulholland, 6, wore appropriate footwear during her visit to the flooded area of the play park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“Climate change appears to be taking effect with the amount of rain we are getting,” he said.

“If it persists then we have a problem and something needs to be done to resolve it so it is a park that can be used all year round for children.

“We want to encourage them to get out and get fresh air, rather than play computer games at home.

“Parks where we have invested a lot of money need to be in a position where they are open and used.

“The drainage needs to be looked at.”

Recycling centre closure another blow for Dundee

Cllr Keenan also raised concern about the ongoing closure of Riverside Recycling Centre due to flooding.

The area has been flooded since at least New Year’s Day. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee City Council says it is trying to find solutions to the Camperdown drainage problem. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The Baldovie facility was shut for at least 38 days in 2023 – up from up from about 16 days the previous year.

It has also been closed for the first three days of 2024 due to flooding from Storm Gerrit and recent heavy rain.

“People will be starting to load up their cars and going in that direction just to get rid of the stuff they have had from Christmas and New Year,” Cllr Keenan added.

“It is a problem that needs to be investigated.”

Regarding the Camperdown play area, a Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “We are looking into the matter with colleagues in order to find appropriate solutions for the flooding issue.”

