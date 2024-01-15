Dundee City Quay holiday let refused over ‘unacceptable’ impact on residents

A businessman has lost his bid to open a holiday let at City Quay in Dundee after officials deemed it would have an “unacceptable” impact on residents.

Alan Frendo-Cumbo initially lodged plans with Dundee City Council to turn the two-bedroom flat on Thorter Row into a short-term let.

After the local authority refused planning permission, he appealed to the Scottish Government.

But a Holyrood reporter has also now rejected the plans.

Mr Frendo-Cumbo wanted to turn the property into a short-term let for people visiting Dundee on holiday or for work.

In his appeal statement, he argued that there was a “significant” economic benefit to providing a choice of accommodation in Dundee.

‘Disturbance’ fears for City Quay residents if holiday let went ahead

But Rosie Leven, appointed by the Scottish Government to oversee the appeal, said allowing the holiday let to go ahead would impact too much on people living at City Quay.

Her decision notice said: “Given the layout and limited size of the stairwell, I consider that this increase in movements, with visitors and their luggage arriving and departing, possibly at different times of the day from usual working hours, would be likely to create some disturbance for neighbouring residents.

“This is likely to be an issue, particularly for the neighbouring property close by on the first floor.

“In terms of safety and security, the location of the appeal site means that residents within the block would from time to time come into contact with visitors they did not know in the semi-private space of the stairwell.

“In a small stairwell such as this, where the residents would likely know who their neighbours are, I consider that this would likely diminish the sense of security currently experienced in the stairwell.

“While visitors could use the courtyard freely, so too can the existing residents

around the courtyard.

“There is no clear evidence to suggest that the proposed visitors would be any more likely to create disturbance in the courtyard than existing residents.

“However, the existing sense of security and privacy could feel compromised by the use of the communal courtyard by those unknown to the existing residents.”

City Quay holiday let ‘would give rise to unacceptable effects’

Mrs Leven said she did not have major concerns about transport or waste management should the property become a holiday let.

But she added: “I consider that the proposal would give rise to unacceptable effects on the amenity and sense of security of neighbouring properties in the stairwell, particularly the other property sharing the first floor, and to some extent, residents sharing the communal courtyard.”

The reporter also said a precedent could be set.

That is despite at least one previous application for a holiday let at City Quay having been approved.

Mr Alan Frendo-Cumbo has been contacted for comment.

New rules on short-term lets came into force in Scotland in October, meaning those running such properties need to hold a licence.

The change led to nearly 90 applications being lodged with Dundee City Council in the following weeks.

