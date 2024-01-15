Dundee City Quay holiday let refused over ‘unacceptable’ impact on residents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee City Quay holiday let refused over ‘unacceptable’ impact on residents

The Scottish Government says the plans would affect the "amenity and sense of security of neighbouring properties".

By Chloe Burrell
Thorter Row in Dundee.
The flat is on Thorter Row at City Quay, Dundee. Image: Google Street View

A businessman has lost his bid to open a holiday let at City Quay in Dundee after officials deemed it would have an “unacceptable” impact on residents.

Alan Frendo-Cumbo initially lodged plans with Dundee City Council to turn the two-bedroom flat on Thorter Row into a short-term let.

After the local authority refused planning permission, he appealed to the Scottish Government.

But a Holyrood reporter has also now rejected the plans.

Mr Frendo-Cumbo wanted to turn the property into a short-term let for people visiting Dundee on holiday or for work.

In his appeal statement, he argued that there was a “significant” economic benefit to providing a choice of accommodation in Dundee.

‘Disturbance’ fears for City Quay residents if holiday let went ahead

But Rosie Leven, appointed by the Scottish Government to oversee the appeal, said allowing the holiday let to go ahead would impact too much on people living at City Quay.

Her decision notice said: “Given the layout and limited size of the stairwell, I consider that this increase in movements, with visitors and their luggage arriving and departing, possibly at different times of the day from usual working hours, would be likely to create some disturbance for neighbouring residents.

“This is likely to be an issue, particularly for the neighbouring property close by on the first floor.

“In terms of safety and security, the location of the appeal site means that residents within the block would from time to time come into contact with visitors they did not know in the semi-private space of the stairwell.

Inside the proposed holiday let flat. Image: Dundee City Council

“In a small stairwell such as this, where the residents would likely know who their neighbours are, I consider that this would likely diminish the sense of security currently experienced in the stairwell.

“While visitors could use the courtyard freely, so too can the existing residents
around the courtyard.

“There is no clear evidence to suggest that the proposed visitors would be any more likely to create disturbance in the courtyard than existing residents.

“However, the existing sense of security and privacy could feel compromised by the use of the communal courtyard by those unknown to the existing residents.”

City Quay holiday let ‘would give rise to unacceptable effects’

Mrs Leven said she did not have major concerns about transport or waste management should the property become a holiday let.

But she added: “I consider that the proposal would give rise to unacceptable effects on the amenity and sense of security of neighbouring properties in the stairwell, particularly the other property sharing the first floor, and to some extent, residents sharing the communal courtyard.”

The reporter also said a precedent could be set.

That is despite at least one previous application for a holiday let at City Quay having been approved.

Mr Alan Frendo-Cumbo has been contacted for comment.

New rules on short-term lets came into force in Scotland in October, meaning those running such properties need to hold a licence.

The change led to nearly 90 applications being lodged with Dundee City Council in the following weeks.

The Courier has taken a look inside seven of the best-rated Airbnbs in Dundee.

