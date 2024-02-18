Dundee’s Sheli McCoy joins fellow Gladiators in Manchester for TV star’s birthday

Dundee’s Sheli McCoy has shared pictures of herself out with fellow Gladiators in Manchester.

The 35-year-old gym owner, from Menzieshill, is Sabre in the ITV show.

On Saturday night she came out on top against contender Bronte on The Edge before being booted out of Gauntlet for dropping her pads to tackle the firefighter.

Sheli was out in the English city for the birthday of fellow Gladiator Emily Steel, who is Dynamite.

It is thought to be the first time the Dundonian and her fellow stars have been pictured out of their Gladiators uniform.

Sheli, who runs the SweatBox gym on Camperdown Road, posted on Instagram: “They know how to throw a party in Manchester ! Happy birthday my little fav @emillysteel.”

Last week, Sheli opened up on how being a victim of domestic abuse inspired her to become a fitness champion.

The Dundonian told the Restless Natives podcast how she was attacked by an ex-partner during a traumatic relationship in her early twenties.

She says the relationship ended with her suffering two black eyes and her former boyfriend was made the subject of a restraining order against her.

Sheli vowed to get “strong” after surviving the abuse and has gone on to become a Scottish CrossFit and weightlifting champion.