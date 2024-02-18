Dundee’s Sheli McCoy joins fellow Gladiators in Manchester for TV star’s birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee’s Sheli McCoy joins fellow Gladiators in Manchester for TV star’s birthday

Sheli and her fellow stars were pictured together out of their Gladiators uniform.

Dundee's Sheli McCoy on a night out in Manchester with fellow Gladiators.
Sheli McCoy on a night out in Manchester with fellow Gladiators. Image: Sheli McCoy/Instagram
Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen

Dundee’s Sheli McCoy has shared pictures of herself out with fellow Gladiators in Manchester.

The 35-year-old gym owner, from Menzieshill, is Sabre in the ITV show.

On Saturday night she came out on top against contender Bronte on The Edge before being booted out of Gauntlet for dropping her pads to tackle the firefighter.

Sheli was out in the English city for the birthday of fellow Gladiator Emily Steel, who is Dynamite.

It is thought to be the first time the Dundonian and her fellow stars have been pictured out of their Gladiators uniform.

Sheli, who runs the SweatBox gym on Camperdown Road, posted on Instagram: “They know how to throw a party in Manchester ! Happy birthday my little fav @emillysteel.”

Images: Sheli McCoy/Instagram

Last week, Sheli opened up on how being a victim of domestic abuse inspired her to become a fitness champion.

The Dundonian told the Restless Natives podcast how she was attacked by an ex-partner during a traumatic relationship in her early twenties.

She says the relationship ended with her suffering two black eyes and her former boyfriend was made the subject of a restraining order against her.

Sheli vowed to get “strong” after surviving the abuse and has gone on to become a Scottish CrossFit and weightlifting champion.

More from Dundee

St Andrew's Street, Dundee
Suspect's details released after man, 31, seriously assaulted in Dundee city centre
Brownhill Place, Charleston, Dundee.
Dundee residents 'fobbed off' as they lose power AND water in separate incidents
RFA Mounts Bay docked at Dundee Harbour on Saturday
Nato warship docked at Dundee Harbour ahead of major exercise
6
Caird Park golf courses are threatened with closure
Dundee leisure bosses cite Covid for not boosting golf facilities at under-threat Caird Park
7
Police have launched an appeal after assault on Ballindean Road in Dundee.
Man, 51, taken to hospital after assault in Dundee
Some of the homes in the Western Gateway.
Cost of Dundee's Western Gateway school rises to £25m with start date still up…
Tracy Todd
Tracy Todd: Friends of 'amazing' Dundee mum raise £2,500+ to support her family
Ciaran Dickson (left) killed Aiden Pilkington (right) in September 2021.
Family tributes to tragic Dundee University teen as killer driver jailed
A new access road for Dundee FC's proposed Camperdown stadium would be built at this part of the Kingsway. Image: Google Street View/Holmes Miller Architects
Dundee FC chiefs admit new stadium could cause matchday congestion on Kingsway
3
Cocaine dealer Desiree Doogan has been told to pay £40,000. Image: Facebook/ Shutterstock
Crown seeks £40k from cocaine-peddling Dundee events manager

Conversation