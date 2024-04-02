Mum of young Dundee fan scarred by flare reveals schoolboy son’s horror pyro ordeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Dundee

Mum of young Dundee fan scarred by flare reveals schoolboy son’s horror pyro ordeal

"The flare hit millimetres from Levi's eye. If it had been his eye then where would we be?"

By Ellidh Aitken
Dundee fan Levi, 10, was hit by a flare in the away end at St Johntsone's McDiarmid Park.
Dundee fan Levi, 10, was hit by a flare in the away end at McDiarmid Park on Saturday. Image: Sherree Rennie

The mum of a young Dundee fan hit in the face by a flare in the away end at St Johnstone urged supporters to “do without the pyro” as she opened up on the schoolboy’s ordeal.

Levi Rennie, 10, was struck just millimetres from his left eye after a pyrotechnic went off shortly after kick-off at McDiarmid Park.

Mum Sherree, 49, said her son’s “life could have been changed in an instant” during the scary incident on Saturday.

She has now called on fans to rethink use of pyrotechnics during football games.

Mum of Dundee fan struck by flare: ‘We can do without the pyro’

Sherree told The Courier: “We love the atmosphere at games, with the drums and the flags and the singing.

“But we can do without the pyro.

“The flare hit millimetres from Levi’s eye. If it had been his eye then where would we be?

“His life could have been changed in an instant.

“They need to think about what the pyro can do.”

Levi, from Tayport, has been attending Dundee games home and away with his mum and brother Kai, 14, since he was just six years old.

Levi (centre) with mum Sherree and brother Kai. Image: Sean Donaldson/Dundee FC

He was playing the drum a few rows away from Sherree when he was struck by the flare.

His mum told The Courier: “We go to all games home and away and he plays the drum for the young group of fans.

“It was the start of the game and he had just started playing the drum when the flare went off.

“I saw him put his head down and I ran over as I knew something had happened.

Levi has been attending Dundee games since he was just six years old. Image: Sherree Rennie

“He said he heard a bang and instinctively turned around to see what was happening and it hit him in the face.

“We think it then went into his hoodie and then he’s lifted his hood up and burned his cheek.

“He was hysterical, saying his face was burning.

“What has affected him the most is the smell – he could smell himself burning.”

Tayport boy, 10, scarred for life after flare incident at St Johnstone

Levi spent the rest of the first half of the game with his mum in an ambulance as paramedics treated his wounds.

Sherree then drove him to Ninewells Hospital to be seen by a doctor.

She said they were told it could take up to 18 months for Levi’s face to heal and he will be left with a scar.

Sherree added that her son is now wary of returning to away clashes where pyrotechnics are more regularly used.

Levi was hurt after being struck by a flare during the game on Saturday. Image: Sherree Rennie
The flare hit Levi millimetres from his left eye. Image: Sherree Rennie

She said: “Hopefully he will be back at the football this Saturday as it is a home game and they don’t tend to use pyro.

“He is very wary of his surroundings now but we want to get him back as soon as possible.

“We feel if he doesn’t go on Saturday he will talk himself out of ever going back.

“He isn’t sure about away games as that is when this (pyro use) is happening.

“I won’t put pressure on him until he is ready.

Hundreds of messages of support for Dundee fan struck by flare

“His life is Dundee FC – he spends the whole week practising the drums.

“The one place he feels confident is at the football.

“The support he has had from supporters and the club has been amazing.

“We have had hundreds of messages of support – it is giving him a boost.”

Dundee manager Tony Docherty has reached out to Levi’s family. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group

Levi was invited by Dundee manager Tony Docherty to watch training and spend time with players and coaches this week.

Sherree said: “Tony phoned me and then spoke to Levi – it was really nice.

“He has been invited along to Gardyne to speak to the players and Tony one-to-one.

“Tony knew who he was – from seeing him on the drum – and he said they want him back at the club.”

A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the incident.

A further four teenagers, aged 13, 15, 17 and 17, were also arrested after allegedly using pyrotechnics in the away end at McDiarmid Park.

A spokesperson for Dundee Football Club said: “Unfortunately, this is an example of the very real dangers associated with pyrotechnics generally and within football stadia.

“We hope the young fan is recovering from his ordeal and everyone at DFC wishes him a speedy recovery.”

