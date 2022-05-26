7 squad priorities for Arbroath as Lichties look to repeat Championship heroics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
7 squad priorities for Arbroath as Lichties look to repeat Championship heroics

By Scott Lorimer
May 26 2022, 5.01pm
Courier Sport takes a look at the areas of the Arbroath side that need strengthening.
Arbroath had the smallest squad in the Championship last season but defied the odds until the very end.

Can the Lichties go all the way again?

Dick Campbell has the bulk of last season’s team in place again, but there are some gaps that need filled before the start of the season in July.

The Arbroath squad will need a number of new additions ahead of the new season.
As the only part-time team in the league, the Gayfield gaffer has the difficult task of sourcing better players than he already has.

It’s likely he’ll once again dip into the loan market, which has proven so successful previously.

Courier Sport takes a look at the areas of the Arbroath squad that need strengthening ahead of the next Championship season.

Goalkeepers

Derek Gaston recently penned a new two-year deal with the club and will remain first choice stopper.

His understudy for last season, Calum Antell, is moving on to pastures new with Berwick Rangers.

Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston recently signed a two-year extension to his contract.
The side have since brought in Cammy Gill who Dick Campbell believes could challenge Gaston for the No.1 jersey.

In case of emergencies, they could rely on 50-year-old Rab Douglas to put a shift in.

Defence

The much-trusted back four of Jason Thomson, Ricky Little, Tam O’Brien and Colin Hamilton all remain.

Midfielders David Gold and Scott Stewart can cover in the right and left back positions but are more effective further up the field.

Liam Henderson has left the club for Falkirk, despite being offered a new contract.

At least one left and centre back for cover will be required.

Midfield

The midfield of the team still looks fairly healthy with key men Michael McKenna, Nicky Low and Scott Stewart still on the books.

As are back up players David Gold and James Craigen. Youngster Dylan Paterson could see game time next season, as well as club legend Bobby Linn.

Chris Hamilton was a key part of Dick Campbell's Arbroath team last season.
Dick Campbell has further bolstered his midfield with the signing of Keaghan Jacobs.

The former Livingston ace looks set to fill the defensive midfield place of Chris Hamilton.

McKenna can play that role but, given he was top scorer in the Championship last season, his talents are suited at the other end of the park with Jacobs addition.

A left winger would also be a handy addition with 36-year-old Linn unlikely to play every minute of every game next season.

Forwards

This is the one area Dick Campbell will have to put a lot of work in to.

Arbroath currently have just two strikers in Luke Donnelly and Dale Hilson. The pair scored six goals between them last term – just one of those was in the league.

Arbroath will have to find a replacement for Jack Hamilton up front.
With Jack Hamilton and Craig Wighton returning to their parent clubs, and Sam Ford and Michael Bakare on their way out, there is a bit of space to fill.

A classic No.9 and out-and-out goal-getter are first on the list before adding another two add depth to his attacking options.

Just 17 of the Lichties 54 league goals came from strikers last season, Campbell will be desperate to bring in the right players to smash that tally.

