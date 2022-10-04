Dunfermline quarterly report card: Summer business, manager and star player

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline Athletic sit top of League 1 after eight matches played.

Due to the postponement of an entire fixture card last month the Pars have faced every side in the division except Clyde.

That match will go ahead later this month meaning the first quarter of the season is slightly out of kilter.

Courier Sport grades the summer business East End Park, Dunfermline’s form and how the manager has fared.

We also pick a star man and give an overall mark.

Transfer window

It has not been the most fruitful transfer window for Dunfermline under tough circumstances but all the signings that have been made have been sensible at the least.

That’s not including the recent loanees, who only made their debuts in the draw with Peterhead.

Kyle Benedictus has led the side admirably, Chris Hamilton hasn’t started recently but has shown his quality and Chris Mochrie is one of the standouts.

Max Little and Sam Fisher are essential backups.

Ideally, James McPake would have liked a few more players but was never content to add some just for the sake it.

Grade: B+

Form

This isn’t the easiest category to judge. The Pars are the only unbeaten side in the four SPFL divisions yet are only one point ahead of second-place FC Edinburgh.

Airdrie and Falkirk are a further point behind with Alloa Athletic just three points off the top.

The main reason for this is the home form: Dunfermline have failed to win in their last three at East End Park.

They also exited the Premier Sports Cup following a home draw and penalty-shootout defeat to Alloa.

An uncharacteristic performance last weekend has left the league looking tighter than it should.

Grade: B+

Manager

McPake has come into a club at a low ebb and transformed the atmosphere.

He has also backed it up with results and it is so far so good in the league, even if they could have done better.

The Pars boss has taken responsibility for some of the poor performances but has also shown that he can switch things – between matches and in-game – for the better.

Grade: A

Star player: Kyle Benedictus

Mochrie would be in with a shout here had he signed earlier and Matty Todd is a very close second – but the key player has been Benedictus.

Rhys Breen and Josh Edwards are also worthy of a mention but the captain has not only their best piece of summer business, he has been the best player overall.

Breen has come on leaps and bounds next to him and if it wasn’t for their defensive record, the Pars would not be at the top of the league.

Grade: A

Giving the only side in the SPFL not to have lost a league match anything below an A would seem harsh.

There is enough to be positive about but the home form must improve and time will tell how the squad stands up to any increase in injuries or suspensions.

Overall grade: A-