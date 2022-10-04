Dunfermline quarterly report card: Summer business, manager and star player

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dunfermline quarterly report card: Summer business, manager and star player

By Craig Cairns
October 4 2022, 6.00pm
Kyle Benedictus gets the ball to safety.
Kyle Benedictus (left) is Pars captain, with Chris Hamilton vice-captain. Photograph: Craig Brown.

Dunfermline Athletic sit top of League 1 after eight matches played.

Due to the postponement of an entire fixture card last month the Pars have faced every side in the division except Clyde.

That match will go ahead later this month meaning the first quarter of the season is slightly out of kilter.

Courier Sport grades the summer business East End Park, Dunfermline’s form and how the manager has fared.

James McPake is yet to lose a league match with Dunfermline. Photograph: Craig Brown.

We also pick a star man and give an overall mark.

Transfer window

It has not been the most fruitful transfer window for Dunfermline under tough circumstances but all the signings that have been made have been sensible at the least.

That’s not including the recent loanees, who only made their debuts in the draw with Peterhead.

Kyle Benedictus has led the side admirably, Chris Hamilton hasn’t started recently but has shown his quality and Chris Mochrie is one of the standouts.

Chris Hamilton signed for the Pars in the summer. Photograph: Craig Brown.

Max Little and Sam Fisher are essential backups.

Ideally, James McPake would have liked a few more players but was never content to add some just for the sake it.

Grade: B+

Form

This isn’t the easiest category to judge. The Pars are the only unbeaten side in the four SPFL divisions yet are only one point ahead of second-place FC Edinburgh.

Airdrie and Falkirk are a further point behind with Alloa Athletic just three points off the top.

The main reason for this is the home form: Dunfermline have failed to win in their last three at East End Park.

They also exited the Premier Sports Cup following a home draw and penalty-shootout defeat to Alloa.

An uncharacteristic performance last weekend has left the league looking tighter than it should.

Grade: B+

Manager

McPake has come into a club at a low ebb and transformed the atmosphere.

McPake celebrates the win over Montrose. Photograph: Craig Brown.

He has also backed it up with results and it is so far so good in the league, even if they could have done better.

The Pars boss has taken responsibility for some of the poor performances but has also shown that he can switch things – between matches and in-game – for the better.

Grade: A

Star player: Kyle Benedictus

Mochrie would be in with a shout here had he signed earlier and Matty Todd is a very close second – but the key player has been Benedictus.

Rhys Breen and Josh Edwards are also worthy of a mention but the captain has not only their best piece of summer business, he has been the best player overall.

Kyle Benedictus makes a crucial block versus Alloa. Photograph: Craig Brown.

Breen has come on leaps and bounds next to him and if it wasn’t for their defensive record, the Pars would not be at the top of the league.

Grade: A

Giving the only side in the SPFL not to have lost a league match anything below an A would seem harsh.

There is enough to be positive about but the home form must improve and time will tell how the squad stands up to any increase in injuries or suspensions.

Overall grade: A-

