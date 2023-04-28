EXCLUSIVE: Ian Westwater sees 1996 team spirit parallels with current Dunfermline squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Ian Westwater sees 1996 team spirit parallels with current Dunfermline squad

The former Pars goalie set records while helping Dunfermline to a third-tier and two second-tier title victories.

By Craig Cairns
Ian Westwater (bottom right) sees a similar team spirit in the current squad that developed under Bert Paton and Dick Campbell. Images: SNS and Craig Brown.

Talking up the bond between players has become common around East End Park.

It goes beyond words, having been in evidence all season – and it extends to the staff and support.

After the recent win over Queen of the South, there were scenes reminiscent of when the Pars won the First Division in 1995/96 – even down the commemorative T-shirts.

Serial record-setting Dunfermline goalkeeper Ian Westwater was between the sticks that season and sees a similar team spirit among the current crop of players.

He’s based down south these days but gets up to Fife when he can and is a member of the club’s ex-players committee.

No superstars

“Westie” was also inducted into the club’s hall of fame in 2010 for his two spells at the club where he racked up 361 appearances, during which he won a Second Division and two First Division titles.

Ian Westwater had two spells at Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

“When you read the comments and interviews with the players, there’s definitely that culture and ethos there at the moment,” Westwater told Courier Sport.

“There don’t seem to be any superstars, they all seem to be working together. It’s always refreshing.

“Teams like Dunfermline, that’s what they need. They need a team spirit and they need a togetherness.

“They’re not going to go and buy themselves out of trouble.

“They’re not going to buy a superstar striker who is going to slot in 30 goals a season.

“You need to have a camaraderie, and they appear to have that. When I was playing, that was absolutely the case.”

Trophy day

Dunfermline are gearing up for the League One trophy presentation when they take on Clyde this weekend.

One league match remains after that, before a summer break leading into their return to the Championship.

Manager James McPake has recruited well so far, but still has work to do to put out a team capable of competing.

This is another area where the Pars will be required to channel the spirit of 1996, when Westwater played under Bert Paton and assistant Dick Campbell.

“We always recruited quite well, to be honest,” added Westwater.

“There’s no real coincidence in successful recruiting.

“It’s not down to luck – you recruit players that you think are going to fit into the team spirit and the dressing room.

“When Leish [former manager Jim Leishman] was there, and when Dick and Bert were there, they definitely had that skill and that knack of supplementing and complimenting the squad of players that they had.

“There weren’t too many failures in their recruitment. The spirit in the dressing room was brilliant, it was absolutely fantastic.”

