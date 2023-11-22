Ian Murray Raith Rovers gives team news ahead of Dunfermline with defender ‘three to four weeks away’

Keith Watson hopes to be available again for Raith Rovers in the next four weeks, according to Ian Murray.

The Rovers manager didn’t want to give too firm a timeline for the experienced defender who hasn’t played since the defeat to Airdrie in September.

Watson has now had surgery on his knee and is progressing well.

Adam Masson who started last weekend’s before being withdrawn at half-time is a doubt after a head knock early on in the win over Hamilton.

There was more positive news when another young centre-back Dylan Corr made his first appearance since July while defensive options were bolstered this week by the signing of Daniel O’Reilly.

The former Accies defender has signed a deal until January. By then. it is hoped that Watson will be up to speed again.

Ian Murray: Defender’s knee needed a clean-up

“Keith will probably be about three to four weeks, but it’s hard to tell,” He needed to get a little clean-up on his knee. It’s taken longer than we’d have hoped.

“It was one of those where it might have needed an op, it might not have needed an op. So we went down the route of ‘let’s see’ if it will get better. It didn’t, so we had to go and get a wee clean-up for him.

“He’s progressing really quickly after his operation.

“Adam Masson is still nursing his knock so he’s still struggling a wee bit, nothing serious.

“It was just a little bang to the head in the first couple of minutes last week. It’s just a precautionary one, really. Long-term, he’ll be absolutely fine.

“We were always hoping to get Dylan on the bench for last week and on for five or 10 minutes, which we managed to do.

“He came back quicker and came back better, like Jack [Hamilton] and Hammer [Jamie Gullan] have.

“He’s come back in better condition and up to speed more than we thought he’d be.”

Raith prepare for another Fife derby

With the fourth Fife derby of the season looming and persisting selection issues in defence, O’Reilly has enough Championship experience from his 18 months at Hamilton.

He hasn’t had a club since leaving New Douglas Park in the summer, but is fit and ready to be thrown in at the deep end if needed at East End Park on Friday.

With Euan Murray serving the second game of a two-match suspension, O’Reilly could be in line for a Fife derby debut.

“We looked at our squad being light at the moment,” added Murray. “It suits everybody. He was down south training with a team, so we knew he’d been active.

“He came in with us last week, trained the whole week and then we made a quick decision because he trained really well and fitted into the group really well also. We felt we needed a bit of help until January.”

“He’s in very good condition. It’s really hard for players to do that, but I think training down south for three or four weeks has really helped him.”