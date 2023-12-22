JIM SPENCE: Trying to impede progress in football is a fool’s errand – strapping microphone to managers is tip of iceberg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: Trying to impede progress in football is a fool’s errand – strapping microphone to managers is tip of iceberg

Mic'd up managers and cameras in the dressing room look a likely development in Scottish football.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin is interviewed pitch-side at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin is interviewed pitch-side at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
By Jim Spence

As a television and radio reporter, I regularly pushed my luck trying to get as close as possible to the action in the tunnel areas and when next to dugouts.

Looking to get the ‘scoop’ or the big breaking story goes with the territory as a reporter.

Even so, I wonder if we’re now going too far in breaching the remaining sanctuaries of football players and managers.

Hibs supporters are about to get the real nitty gritty when boss Nick Montgomery wears a microphone in the technical area for the forthcoming derby v Hearts.

There are also plans for his assistant to wear a body cam, cameras to be allowed in the dressing room and on pitch interviews, all as part of Sky Sports’ coverage.

How much do you want to see and hear from within your football club?

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin being interviewed by Courier Dundee United reporter Alan Temple. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Do you want to listen to what the boss is screeching from the dugout to the players?

Do you want the lowdown from inside the dressing room in the heat of battle when players’ guards are down and tempers may be short?

It’s all part of progress in football and, if football teaches any lessons, it’s that those who stand in the way of progress usually lose.

The clubs and the chairmen who opposed the lifting of the maximum wage of £20-a-week lost the fight in 1961 when players threatened to strike.

The man Scottish football fans loved to hate, Jimmy Hill, chairman of the players’ association in England, led the fight to allow players to negotiate their wages like other trades and professions.

Within months, Johnny Haynes of Fulham was earning five times the old limit, becoming the first £100 a week player in England.

‘Against EU law’

In 1995, Jean-Marc Bosman secured his place in football folklore when he won his battle to allow players to move freely at the end of their contacts without a transfer fee.

This week has seen another challenge to the status quo, with the European Court of Justice ruling that FIFA and UEFA blocking the formation of new European Super League is against EU Law.

In practice, it might mean little, since the big clubs in reality already have a super league under UEFA control by dint of their financial muscle and the way they’ve carved up the Champions League.

Premier League champions Manchester City would not take part in a breakaway league as things stand. Image: Shutterstock

In principle though, the judgement still opens the door to a new breakaway league, although given that the English Premier League, the richest and most powerful in the world, has rejected the concept, it’s unlikely to go ahead unless there’s some huge financial boost, such as has happened in golf with the breakaway, Saudi-funded LIV competition.

We already have multi-club ownership in the game and with the SFA now prepared to contemplate it in Scotland, Hibs, who are becoming innovators it seems, are already in talks about such a move.

Football changes slowly but, as we see with VAR and goal line technology, trying to impede change when it comes is a fool’s errand.

