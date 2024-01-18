Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray reacts to budget claims made by Livingston counterpart David Martindale

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray has dismissed David Martindale’s budget claims as ‘just good gamesmanship’.

Livingston boss Martindale insists there is ‘not a lot between the two clubs’ on the pitch as they prepare for an intriguing Scottish Cup clash.

And he has suggested that Murray enjoys greater financial resources off it as he bids to steer Raith to promotion to the top-flight.

That is something Murray has laughed off as simply mind games ahead of a tie that pitches the joint-top of the Championship against rock bottom in the Premiership.

“That’s definitely not the case,” said Murray when asked about Martindale’s ‘bigger budget’ comments. “I think Davie is wide of the mark on that one.

“That’s just good gamesmanship from him, I would take that with a pinch of salt.

“He’s just trying to take the pressure off his players a little bit and understandably so.

“So, we just go there and try to do our best.”

Decision

He added with a smile: “And if we can get through to the next round it will help our budget!”

Murray is not denying Raith were subject to an injection of money last summer when a consortium spearheaded by former Kelty Hearts duo Dean Mckenzie and Andy Barrowman acquired a controlling stake in the club.

But he has laid bare the decision-making process that meant he was happy for the long-term infrastructure at Stark’s Park to be prioritised over a short-term signing boost.

Rovers refurbished their dilapidated changing rooms and office space at the stadium to give Murray and his squad a more modern facility to be proud of.

He said: “If you look at our overall investment in the summer and all the money that the guys have put in, then, yes, it’s a pretty substantial amount of cash.

“But we had to careful with what we were doing.

“If we hadn’t put money into the stadium then the budget would have been a lot higher – but it still wouldn’t have been blowing other teams out of the water.

“We just felt the environment was going to be a longer-term investment and it needed to be done.

Gamble

“We couldn’t have gone another year with what we were working with, in terms of the infrastructure inside the stadium.

“So far it’s paid off.

“You can chuck money about with budgets and you might get promotion and you might get top four, but you might not. It’s such a big gamble.”

Murray went on: “It’s no disrespect to anyone, but the stadium was just getting old and it needed a little bit of help.

“The working conditions last season weren’t very enjoyable for us. So we decided that, first things first, let’s give people somewhere they want to come – and they don’t want to leave.

“That was really, really important to us. Overall, it was a fairly easy decision for us all to make.”

Meanwhile, Ross Millen will return from suspension against Livingston and is set to be joined in the ‘back five’ by Kevin Dabrowski following the goalkeeper’s recovery from a thigh injury.

Defender Keith Watson is back from knee surgery and could also make the match-day squad to face the Lions after impressing in a 45-minute run-out against Dundee in a bounce game on Tuesday.

A late decision will be made on centre-half Euan Murray as he recovers from a groin complaint, whilst new signing Kyle Turner is nursing a dead leg.