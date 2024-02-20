Injured Dunfermline star Kane Ritchie-Hosler ‘doing everything in training’ except one crucial thing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Injured Dunfermline star Kane Ritchie-Hosler ‘doing everything in training’ except one crucial thing

The Pars boss revealed the player has been frustrated in training recently.

By Craig Cairns
Dunfermline Athletic player Kane Ritchie-Hosler gets off the team bus.
Dunfermline's Kane Ritchie-Hosler has missed most of the season through a series of injuries. Image: SNS.

In a season of many significant injuries at Dunfermline Athletic, Kane Ritchie-Hosler has perhaps been the least fortunate.

The versatile attacker’s ability to slip past his opponent at pace and aim a dangerous ball into the box has been sorely missed this season.

The 21-year-old signed permanently in the summer following a successful loan spell.

Soon after, he was ruled out for a lengthy period with an ankle injury and his two comebacks since have ended prematurely due to unrelated injuries.

All three injuries have required surgery.

He is now on the road to recovery for a third time this campaign and “is looking great” on the training pitch – even though it is all non-contact for now.

“I feel for Kane Ritchie-Hosler because he can do absolutely everything in training – shooting, crossing – he just can’t bump into anybody yet!” said Dunfermline manager James McPake.

Kane Riitchie-Hosler at DAFC training
Dunfermline’s Kane Ritchie-Hosler is ‘doing everything in training’. Image: SNS.

“He is looking great. You can see that he is getting frustrated because he wants to do more but we are including him in everything we can.

“I don’t know when it is but by the time he’s ready, he will be in great condition just to go.

“He will obviously have to go through the final checks around physical contact, but he is having a bit of fun out there and we are involving him as much as we can.

“That’s good for us as well because it is another good player on the training pitch.”

McPake’s frustration at Kane Ritchie-Hosler injury

McPake has been left frustrated too, having to do without the services of a player who could have made a real difference to Dunfermline’s season.

Especially now, with the club on a run of nine matches without a win.

The Dunfermline boss can empathise with his injured star, having dealt with a couple of serious injuries himself, including a horror knee injury at the end of his playing career.

“It certainly frustrates me when he is back and you see the things he can do without contact,” said McPake.

Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake on the sidelines
Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake. Image: Paul Byars/SNS Group.

“You don’t need contact to put the ball on the striker’s head when he is crossing them in for them or when he is shooting.

“He is very good with both feet and a clever player. That is what frustrates me.

“He looks great. I have had the same injury so I know the process and it is frustrating me from the side that we have not got him as a player.”

