Injured Dunfermline star Kane Ritchie-Hosler ‘doing everything in training’ except one crucial thing

In a season of many significant injuries at Dunfermline Athletic, Kane Ritchie-Hosler has perhaps been the least fortunate.

The versatile attacker’s ability to slip past his opponent at pace and aim a dangerous ball into the box has been sorely missed this season.

The 21-year-old signed permanently in the summer following a successful loan spell.

Soon after, he was ruled out for a lengthy period with an ankle injury and his two comebacks since have ended prematurely due to unrelated injuries.

All three injuries have required surgery.

He is now on the road to recovery for a third time this campaign and “is looking great” on the training pitch – even though it is all non-contact for now.

“I feel for Kane Ritchie-Hosler because he can do absolutely everything in training – shooting, crossing – he just can’t bump into anybody yet!” said Dunfermline manager James McPake.

“He is looking great. You can see that he is getting frustrated because he wants to do more but we are including him in everything we can.

“I don’t know when it is but by the time he’s ready, he will be in great condition just to go.

“He will obviously have to go through the final checks around physical contact, but he is having a bit of fun out there and we are involving him as much as we can.

“That’s good for us as well because it is another good player on the training pitch.”

McPake’s frustration at Kane Ritchie-Hosler injury

McPake has been left frustrated too, having to do without the services of a player who could have made a real difference to Dunfermline’s season.

Especially now, with the club on a run of nine matches without a win.

The Dunfermline boss can empathise with his injured star, having dealt with a couple of serious injuries himself, including a horror knee injury at the end of his playing career.

“It certainly frustrates me when he is back and you see the things he can do without contact,” said McPake.

“You don’t need contact to put the ball on the striker’s head when he is crossing them in for them or when he is shooting.

“He is very good with both feet and a clever player. That is what frustrates me.

“He looks great. I have had the same injury so I know the process and it is frustrating me from the side that we have not got him as a player.”