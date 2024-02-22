Chris Kane opens up on Dunfermline loan move and St Johnstone future as he sets Championship goals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Chris Kane opens up on Dunfermline loan move and St Johnstone future as he sets Championship goals

The 29-year-old has revealed reasons why he pushed for the loan switch to Pars.

By Iain Collin
Chris Kane holds up a Dunfermline Athletic F.C. jersey.
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane will see out the season on loan at Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / Dunfermline Athletic F.C.

Chris Kane hopes successfully helping haul Dunfermline away from relegation trouble can secure his future back at St Johnstone – or elsewhere.

The Saints cup double winner joined the Pars on loan for the rest of the season last week and made his bow on Saturday.

He made an instant impression and almost marked his first outing for the Fifers with a goal when he struck the post in injury-time in the 1-1 draw with Arbroath.

It was a debut of promise from the experienced striker, who has been plagued by injury troubles in recent seasons and has penned two six-month contracts to keep him at McDiarmid Park this term.

Chris Kane crashed a header off the upright in the closing minutes of his Dunfermline debut. Image: Craig Brown / Dunfermline Athletic F.C.

With first-team game-time likely to be limited with the Perth outfit, the 29-year-old pushed for a loan to get minutes under his belt.

And to prove he was worthy of a new deal when his agreement expires this summer.

So, he admits it was encouraging to hear Saints manager Craig Levein leave the door open for another contract extension with the club where he has spent his whole senior career.

Speaking ahead of Friday’s clash with Partick Thistle at Firhill, he said: “It was nice for him [Levein] to say that about me.

“But it was my choice to come out on loan. It wasn’t that he sent me out on loan.

Kane: ‘It was my choice’

“Sometimes if a manager sends you out on loan then you think you’re not wanted.

“But it was me. I said, ‘I need games’. We’ve got a lot of strikers, I wasn’t getting game-time, so it was my choice to come out.

“Ideally, he wanted to keep me, but I wouldn’t have played many minutes there.

“I might have played a couple of games here and there. But that’s not enough for me to prove maybe I can get a contract for next season.

“So, if I come here, do well and score some goals, then maybe he’ll think I merit a contract for next season.

Chris Kane stands beside a large Dunfermline Athletic F.C. badge.
Chris Kane adds experience to the Dunfermline team. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“If not, so be it and hopefully things can happen elsewhere.”

He added: “I’ve played for Saints for over ten years now. I know that you’re always going to be in a fight.

“It’s something I’ve looked forward to in every season I’ve played.

“I’ve come here and it’s a challenge. Everyone plays football for challenges.

“So hopefully I can play my part and help us get out of that.”

Experience

Kane, with Saints’ 2021 cup double and nearly 300 first-team games under his belt, has added some top-flight knowhow to Dunfermline’s Championship survival bid.

He has never been a prolific scorer but Pars boss James McPake believes that experience could prove crucial.

Kane commented: “He wants me to bring my experience. I’ve played a lot of games in the top-flight.

“But it’s also giving me a chance to get my fitness back and get my confidence back.

“Hopefully it’s a good loan spell for both parties.”

Michael O'Halloran celebrates with David Wotherspoon during a game for St Johnstone.
Dunfermline winger Michael O’Halloran (right) during his time at St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Kane was a team-mate of both Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay and winger Michael O’Halloran at St Johnstone.

And there were glimpses against Arbroath that his on-field relationship with the latter could bear fruit.

He went on: “He’s assisted me a good few times at Saints, so hopefully we can combine here and get a few more goals and assists between us.

“It’s good to have someone whose game you know in the team.

‘He knows me well enough’

“Everyone knows his pace. If the ball’s coming to me, I know he’s going to be wanting to run or get played in behind.

“That’s the first thing I’ll think of.

“And he knows me well enough to know where I want the ball.

“So, hopefully we do get quite a lot of minutes together.

“Obviously we need results, so hopefully we can kick on and try to get some of them.”

More from Football

Jim Goodwin is preparing Dundee United for the visit of Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
VIDEO: Jim Goodwin says Dundee United could bring in another new signing
Referee 'attacked during a match in Dunfermline between amateur sides Inverkeithing Hibs and Tappies FC.
VIDEO: Investigation launched after Fife amateur footballer lashes out at referee
Cillian Sheridan spent two seasons at Dundee (Image: David Young/Shutterstock)
Ex-Dundee and St Johnstone striker Cillian Sheridan lands new Championship deal - and could…
Livingston defender Miles Welch-Hayes hold a scarf above his head after signing on loan Dunfermline Athletic F.C.
Dunfermline snap up Livingston defender after losing out to Raith Rovers in race for…
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. star Matty Todd stands with his fingers in his ears as he looks towards the Raith Rovers supporter following July's cup tie.
Dunfermline boss James McPake addresses return of key duo and gives 'different' and 'perfect'…
Dundee midfield man Mo Sylla. Image: SNS
Mo Sylla provides Dundee 'insurance' as midfield man hailed for taking his chance
Tam Courts takes in a Dunfermline fixture last November
Tam Courts ready for dugout return as ex-Dundee United boss laps up Scotland manager…
Dundee United supporters wave flags in a Tannadice stand
5 games in 14 days to shape Dundee United title bid as Tannadice question…
Tony Docherty at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty opens up on Lee Ashcroft exit as he provides update…
St Johnstone's Nicky Clark will benefit from building his fitness up in recent weeks.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein confident 'best striker' Nicky Clark is ready for Premiership…