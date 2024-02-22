Chris Kane opens up on Dunfermline loan move and St Johnstone future as he sets Championship goals

Chris Kane hopes successfully helping haul Dunfermline away from relegation trouble can secure his future back at St Johnstone – or elsewhere.

The Saints cup double winner joined the Pars on loan for the rest of the season last week and made his bow on Saturday.

He made an instant impression and almost marked his first outing for the Fifers with a goal when he struck the post in injury-time in the 1-1 draw with Arbroath.

It was a debut of promise from the experienced striker, who has been plagued by injury troubles in recent seasons and has penned two six-month contracts to keep him at McDiarmid Park this term.

With first-team game-time likely to be limited with the Perth outfit, the 29-year-old pushed for a loan to get minutes under his belt.

And to prove he was worthy of a new deal when his agreement expires this summer.

So, he admits it was encouraging to hear Saints manager Craig Levein leave the door open for another contract extension with the club where he has spent his whole senior career.

Speaking ahead of Friday’s clash with Partick Thistle at Firhill, he said: “It was nice for him [Levein] to say that about me.

“But it was my choice to come out on loan. It wasn’t that he sent me out on loan.

Kane: ‘It was my choice’

“Sometimes if a manager sends you out on loan then you think you’re not wanted.

“But it was me. I said, ‘I need games’. We’ve got a lot of strikers, I wasn’t getting game-time, so it was my choice to come out.

“Ideally, he wanted to keep me, but I wouldn’t have played many minutes there.

“I might have played a couple of games here and there. But that’s not enough for me to prove maybe I can get a contract for next season.

“So, if I come here, do well and score some goals, then maybe he’ll think I merit a contract for next season.

“If not, so be it and hopefully things can happen elsewhere.”

He added: “I’ve played for Saints for over ten years now. I know that you’re always going to be in a fight.

“It’s something I’ve looked forward to in every season I’ve played.

“I’ve come here and it’s a challenge. Everyone plays football for challenges.

“So hopefully I can play my part and help us get out of that.”

Experience

Kane, with Saints’ 2021 cup double and nearly 300 first-team games under his belt, has added some top-flight knowhow to Dunfermline’s Championship survival bid.

He has never been a prolific scorer but Pars boss James McPake believes that experience could prove crucial.

Kane commented: “He wants me to bring my experience. I’ve played a lot of games in the top-flight.

“But it’s also giving me a chance to get my fitness back and get my confidence back.

“Hopefully it’s a good loan spell for both parties.”

Kane was a team-mate of both Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay and winger Michael O’Halloran at St Johnstone.

And there were glimpses against Arbroath that his on-field relationship with the latter could bear fruit.

He went on: “He’s assisted me a good few times at Saints, so hopefully we can combine here and get a few more goals and assists between us.

“It’s good to have someone whose game you know in the team.

‘He knows me well enough’

“Everyone knows his pace. If the ball’s coming to me, I know he’s going to be wanting to run or get played in behind.

“That’s the first thing I’ll think of.

“And he knows me well enough to know where I want the ball.

“So, hopefully we do get quite a lot of minutes together.

“Obviously we need results, so hopefully we can kick on and try to get some of them.”