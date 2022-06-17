Dundee defender Cammy Kerr opens up on ‘surreal’ night with Claudio Caniggia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr opens up on ‘surreal’ night with Claudio Caniggia

By George Cran
June 17 2022, 10.27pm
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr. Inset: Club legend Claudio Caniggia.
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr. Inset: Club legend Claudio Caniggia.

Cammy Kerr admits he was starstruck taking to the stage for his testimonial celebration alongside a host of Dundee favourites.

The 26-year-old was joined by former team-mate and captain Charlie Adam, ex-Dee Steven Milne and Hall of Famer Julian Speroni.

But it was the star attraction who brought out the nerves in the boyhood Dee at the ‘Cammy meets Claudio’ event last month.

Claudio was none other than World Cup star Claudio Caniggia, lighting up Duck Slattery’s Showbar with tales of his time with the Dark Blues.

Despite only playing 21 times for Dundee at the turn of the century, the former Argentina ace holds legendary status among Dees.

‘Overwhelmed’

Kerr was only a small boy during Caniggia’s time at Dens Park but admits the nerves were jangling when he met the 55-year-old.

“It was amazing,” Kerr said of the testimonial event.

“I had spoken to him online before he came up.

“He said he was looking forward to it and that we would have a great day.

“I was nervous as it was my event and I was sitting there with Caniggia, feeling a bit overwhelmed.

“It is still a bit surreal that it happened – but what a day, it couldn’t have gone better.

Caniggia in action for Dundee.

“He touched on the Maradona stories. Caniggia said Maradona got this kind of reputation of partying and this and that.

“But he said he was really just a lovely, honest guy who was a great pal of his.

“It wasn’t a sad moment in the day but when he touched on that, the crowd took it all in and realised how close a friend he was.

“But there were loads of great stories from him and I was just thinking, ‘I can’t believe I am sitting on stage with Claudio Caniggia’, but it was great fun.”

Speroni and Sara

The Argentina connection was strong with Dundee during the Bonetti era.

It remains so, with the newly-minted away kit for this season paying homage to the classic sky blue and white stripes of the national team.

Buenos Aires-born Speroni stayed on at the club beyond the departure of the Italian brothers before joining Crystal Palace in 2004.

Former Dundee goalkeeper Julian Speroni.

His own testimonial with the Eagles saw the London side take on Dundee at Selhurst Park.

And the retired goalie brought in another Argentine favourite of the Dark Blues support on the night in the shape of striker Juan Sara.

“Speroni is also a class act and a top person,” Kerr added.

“There was a point in the day when he was speaking about one of the questions and he mentioned Juan Sara.

“Someone started singing the Juan Sara song and everyone joined in. Speroni began filming it with his phone and sent it to Juan.

“He replied back, saying, ‘My goodness, I can’t believe I am still viewed in this way’.

“He was overwhelmed with that – it was just amazing.”

