Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins eyes No 1 return but accepts ‘no one has a divine right to play’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Adam Legzdins wants to play.

But the experienced Dundee goalkeeper is prepared to bide his time once more if young Harry Sharp gets the nod once more this weekend.

Former Derby and Birmingham goalie Legzdins has had to be patient this season after returning from a long-term knee injury.

That issue ended last season in February for the Englishman while his return has been delayed by the form of Sharp.

The 21-year-old only came into first-team reckoning at the end of last season due to Covid-19 affecting Ian Lawlor, who had replaced the injured Legzdins in the Dundee goal.

But he quickly impressed new manager Gary Bowyer this term and has been undisputed first choice until last week’s Challenge Cup tie gave Legzdins an opportunity.

‘No divine right’

He took it, earning a clean sheet at TNS and hopes to have done enough to put himself back in the frame for a starting spot at Hamilton on Saturday.

“It was good to get back on the pitch, for sure,” Legzdins said of his first minutes of the season against the Welsh champions.

“No one has a divine right to play, whether you are a senior player or a young player.

“The manager has made that clear and people have to earn their position.

“Harry has been doing really well, Ian Lawlor has been training really well.

“I’ve been coming back from injury which takes time to get back up to speed.

“But we have a really strong goalkeeping department and Alan Combe makes sure we are all ready to play.”

Clean sheet

Legzdins was ready and demonstrated that with an assured display at TNS, keeping the home side out during his first 90 minutes since February.

“I pride myself on clean sheets,” he added.

“When we got promoted from the Championship, I was really proud of the clean sheet record from March onwards.

“That will be key again this season.

“We had a different sort of opposition last week (TNS), I thought they were very good especially in the first half.

“Clean sheets and limiting chances comes from organisation, starting positions, so that was very pleasing for me.

“If you concede goals you get criticism, keep clean sheets then you get plaudits.

“We know we can do better than we have in some of the games this season.

“But the type of players we have out there, we have a group of good, honest defenders who pride themselves on keeping clean sheets.

“That’s what we want more of, definitely.”