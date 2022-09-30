Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins eyes No 1 return but accepts ‘no one has a divine right to play’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins eyes No 1 return but accepts ‘no one has a divine right to play’

By George Cran
September 30 2022, 9.00am Updated: September 30 2022, 10.17am
Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins.
Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins.

Adam Legzdins wants to play.

But the experienced Dundee goalkeeper is prepared to bide his time once more if young Harry Sharp gets the nod once more this weekend.

Former Derby and Birmingham goalie Legzdins has had to be patient this season after returning from a long-term knee injury.

That issue ended last season in February for the Englishman while his return has been delayed by the form of Sharp.

The 21-year-old only came into first-team reckoning at the end of last season due to Covid-19 affecting Ian Lawlor, who had replaced the injured Legzdins in the Dundee goal.

Dundee goalkeeper Harry Sharp has earned glowing praise from boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee goalkeeper Harry Sharp has been first-choice this season.

But he quickly impressed new manager Gary Bowyer this term and has been undisputed first choice until last week’s Challenge Cup tie gave Legzdins an opportunity.

‘No divine right’

He took it, earning a clean sheet at TNS and hopes to have done enough to put himself back in the frame for a starting spot at Hamilton on Saturday.

“It was good to get back on the pitch, for sure,” Legzdins said of his first minutes of the season against the Welsh champions.

“No one has a divine right to play, whether you are a senior player or a young player.

“The manager has made that clear and people have to earn their position.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.

“Harry has been doing really well, Ian Lawlor has been training really well.

“I’ve been coming back from injury which takes time to get back up to speed.

“But we have a really strong goalkeeping department and Alan Combe makes sure we are all ready to play.”

Clean sheet

Legzdins was ready and demonstrated that with an assured display at TNS, keeping the home side out during his first 90 minutes since February.

“I pride myself on clean sheets,” he added.

“When we got promoted from the Championship, I was really proud of the clean sheet record from March onwards.

“That will be key again this season.

Harry Sharp denies Simon Murray during Dundee's 3-0 win over Queen's Park.
Harry Sharp denies Simon Murray during Dundee's 3-0 win over Queen's Park.

“We had a different sort of opposition last week (TNS), I thought they were very good especially in the first half.

“Clean sheets and limiting chances comes from organisation, starting positions, so that was very pleasing for me.

“If you concede goals you get criticism, keep clean sheets then you get plaudits.

“We know we can do better than we have in some of the games this season.

“But the type of players we have out there, we have a group of good, honest defenders who pride themselves on keeping clean sheets.

“That’s what we want more of, definitely.”

