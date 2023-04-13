Dundee loan star Zach Robinson opens up on ‘older brother’ relationship with strike partner Alex Jakubiak and targets more goals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee loan star Zach Robinson opens up on ‘older brother’ relationship with strike partner Alex Jakubiak and targets more goals

The strike pairing is bringing goals for the Dark Blues and Robinson says it all comes from their relationship off the pitch.

By George Cran
Alex Jakubiak (left) and Zach Robinson celebrate against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

There’s a family feel about the Dundee squad right now with everyone pulling in the same direction – towards the Championship title.

And no one shows that kinship more than the deadly dark blue strike partnership struck up by Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak.

Between them this season the pair of Londoners have scored 21 goals with seven of those coming when paired together up front.

A remarkable return when you look at how little time they’ve had as a duo – 45 minutes against Cove Rangers, 89 minutes against Ayr, just 32 versus Hamilton and 84 against Raith Rovers on Tuesday night.

That total comes to 250 minutes together – with a return of a goal every 36 minutes.

Their last outing saw them tear open the Raith Rovers defence, a one-two opening the scoring before Robinson added his second after half-time and Jakubiak got in on the act later on.

But it’s not just on the pitch where they get on so well with the latter recently describing their car-sharing duties to and from training.

And Robinson, the younger of the two at 20-years-old to Jakubiak’s 26, admits his older team-mate taking him under his wing has helped him settle in so well at Dens Park.

“We play well together, I think it’s clear to see,” Robinson said.

Alex Jakubiak and Zach Robinson have struck up a deadly partnership. Image: SNS.

“We link up well, long may it continue.

“We are very close off the pitch. As people know we car share and we are together a lot off the pitch.

“We kind of bounce off each other. He is a bit like an older brother figure to me.

“We’re both from London, he’s a bit older than me but I appreciate him and I think that shows on the pitch.

“It was good to see him getting another goal – the more, the merrier I say.”

Confidence

Robinson is the club’s top league goalscorer this term with 11 – fourth in the Championship scoring charts.

Overall he’s on 12, level with Lyall Cameron while Jakubiak is now on nine, alongside Luke McCowan.

Goals are starting to flow, particularly at Dens Park where 13 have flown in across the last three home games.

Jakubiak makes no mistake as Robinson looks on. Image: SNS.

“There is competition in the sense that everyone wants to be top scorer because it means we are all contributing,” Robinson said of the club’s goal record.

“But we don’t focus on that too much. Hopefully, we score as many goals as we can and win games.

“We’re scoring goals at home, we’ve been showing Dens Park is a very difficult place to come.

“We are definitely confident.”

‘Should’ve been three’

And Robinson believes he should have been emulating team-mate Cameron by grabbing a hat-trick on Tuesday night.

The on-loan AFC Wimbledon man had already put one away before another chance fell to him inside the area.

But he sclaffed his effort over the bar, frustrating the frontman.

Robinson celebrates making it 2-0 – but is frustrated to miss an earlier chance. Image: SNS.

“I’m happy to be back in the team and scoring two goals but it should have been three,” he added.

“The ball came to me in the first half, it was bobbling like crazy but I should be putting that away.

“It had been a while for me but it’s about doing the right things constantly and the goals came on Tuesday.

“We got the win, that’s the most important thing.”

‘Crazy’ head injury

Zach Robinson went off against Hamilton after a clash of heads. Image: SNS.

Tuesday’s goals were his first since February 25. That was partly down to injury, including missing last weekend’s trip to Arbroath after suffering a head knock against Hamilton.

Robinson came off worst in a clash of heads with Accies defender Fergus Owens.

“It’s something you have to be careful with,” the striker said.

“It’s crazy because I don’t actually remember the incident. I am feeling alright now but you have to be careful with that sort of thing.”

