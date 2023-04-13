Dundee loan star Zach Robinson opens up on ‘older brother’ relationship with strike partner Alex Jakubiak and targets more goals

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

There’s a family feel about the Dundee squad right now with everyone pulling in the same direction – towards the Championship title.

And no one shows that kinship more than the deadly dark blue strike partnership struck up by Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak.

Between them this season the pair of Londoners have scored 21 goals with seven of those coming when paired together up front.

A remarkable return when you look at how little time they’ve had as a duo – 45 minutes against Cove Rangers, 89 minutes against Ayr, just 32 versus Hamilton and 84 against Raith Rovers on Tuesday night.

That total comes to 250 minutes together – with a return of a goal every 36 minutes.

Their last outing saw them tear open the Raith Rovers defence, a one-two opening the scoring before Robinson added his second after half-time and Jakubiak got in on the act later on.

But it’s not just on the pitch where they get on so well with the latter recently describing their car-sharing duties to and from training.

And Robinson, the younger of the two at 20-years-old to Jakubiak’s 26, admits his older team-mate taking him under his wing has helped him settle in so well at Dens Park.

“We play well together, I think it’s clear to see,” Robinson said.

“We link up well, long may it continue.

“We are very close off the pitch. As people know we car share and we are together a lot off the pitch.

“We kind of bounce off each other. He is a bit like an older brother figure to me.

“We’re both from London, he’s a bit older than me but I appreciate him and I think that shows on the pitch.

“It was good to see him getting another goal – the more, the merrier I say.”

Confidence

Robinson is the club’s top league goalscorer this term with 11 – fourth in the Championship scoring charts.

Overall he’s on 12, level with Lyall Cameron while Jakubiak is now on nine, alongside Luke McCowan.

Goals are starting to flow, particularly at Dens Park where 13 have flown in across the last three home games.

“There is competition in the sense that everyone wants to be top scorer because it means we are all contributing,” Robinson said of the club’s goal record.

“But we don’t focus on that too much. Hopefully, we score as many goals as we can and win games.

“We’re scoring goals at home, we’ve been showing Dens Park is a very difficult place to come.

“We are definitely confident.”

‘Should’ve been three’

And Robinson believes he should have been emulating team-mate Cameron by grabbing a hat-trick on Tuesday night.

The on-loan AFC Wimbledon man had already put one away before another chance fell to him inside the area.

But he sclaffed his effort over the bar, frustrating the frontman.

“I’m happy to be back in the team and scoring two goals but it should have been three,” he added.

“The ball came to me in the first half, it was bobbling like crazy but I should be putting that away.

“It had been a while for me but it’s about doing the right things constantly and the goals came on Tuesday.

“We got the win, that’s the most important thing.”

‘Crazy’ head injury

Tuesday’s goals were his first since February 25. That was partly down to injury, including missing last weekend’s trip to Arbroath after suffering a head knock against Hamilton.

Robinson came off worst in a clash of heads with Accies defender Fergus Owens.

“It’s something you have to be careful with,” the striker said.

“It’s crazy because I don’t actually remember the incident. I am feeling alright now but you have to be careful with that sort of thing.”