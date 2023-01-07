Scott McMann hails the ‘calming influence’ in Dundee United ranks ahead of Rangers test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scott McMann hails the ‘calming influence’ in Dundee United ranks ahead of Rangers test

By Alan Temple
January 7 2023, 9.00am
McMann has been part of a solid United defence of late. Image: SNS
McMann has been part of a solid United defence of late. Image: SNS

Scott McMann has lauded the “calming influence” of Mark Birighitti as the Dundee United goalkeeper enjoys a Tannadice resurgence.

The Australian goalkeeper endured a nightmare start to his United career, with the nadir coming when he shipped 11 goals in two matches against AZ Alkmaar and Hearts.

A high-profile summer signing from Central Coast Mariners, he was dropped from in favour of Carljohan Eriksson before finally reclaiming the gloves at the tail end of October.

Since then, Birighitti has kept three clean sheets in seven appearances.

He has been particularly solid since the post-World Cup restart — exemplified by a wonderful late save in Monday’s 1-0 win at St Johnstone — and is showing the form which saw him named A-League goalkeeper of the year last term.

And McMann has nothing but praise for the Aussie stopper.

“Let’s be honest, we ALL had a tough time at the start of the season,” said McMann. “Nobody was really at it.

“It’s taken us a while to adjust to each other. But Birraz (Birighitti) has been excellent in the last few games and hopefully he’ll keep it up for us — because we need him.

“He’s a calming influence back there.

“It can take someone a different length of time to develop in a different league and a different country; bringing his family over and things. I’ve not watched too much Australian football but I’d imagine it’s very different!

“You can see the confidence growing through the back-line — and the whole team. Results breed that togetherness.”

Turnaround

Indeed, McMann and Birighitti are part of the meanest defence in the Premiership over the last 11 fixtures, conceding just 11 goals ahead of Rangers’ visit tomorrow afternoon.

McMann is ready for Rangers. Image: SNS

It is a jarring juxtaposition for a United side that conceded 23 in four games during a chastening start to the campaign.

But McMann is keen to point out that — just as the early-season failings were not solely the fault of the back-line — the recent successes are a team effort.

“We lost a couple (of goals) against Hearts but, in the main, we’ve been defending well,” continued McMann.

“That’s not just the back-three or back-five — that’s us all. We’ve managed to limit most teams to very few chances.

“We’re defending as a team and cutting out errors. Confidence then builds within the team.”

McMann added: “We are developing what Foxy (head coach Liam Fox) is trying to do. We are adapting and getting there.”

Expectations

And, while Rangers will arrive in Tayside as favourites — new manager Michael Beale is fresh from being named Premiership manager of the month for December — McMann is adamant United must approach the clash with belief.

United have only lost once in the Gers’ last five visits to Tannadice.

McMann added: “It might seem like there would be less pressure but we still put expectations on ourselves to get something from the game.

“It is an important game and one we feel we can take something from.”

