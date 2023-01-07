Scott McMann hails the ‘calming influence’ in Dundee United ranks ahead of Rangers test

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scott McMann has lauded the “calming influence” of Mark Birighitti as the Dundee United goalkeeper enjoys a Tannadice resurgence.

The Australian goalkeeper endured a nightmare start to his United career, with the nadir coming when he shipped 11 goals in two matches against AZ Alkmaar and Hearts.

A high-profile summer signing from Central Coast Mariners, he was dropped from in favour of Carljohan Eriksson before finally reclaiming the gloves at the tail end of October.

Since then, Birighitti has kept three clean sheets in seven appearances.

He has been particularly solid since the post-World Cup restart — exemplified by a wonderful late save in Monday’s 1-0 win at St Johnstone — and is showing the form which saw him named A-League goalkeeper of the year last term.

And McMann has nothing but praise for the Aussie stopper.

🇦🇺 Our Australian contingent ensuring the clean sheet stays intact@Socceroos | #DUFC pic.twitter.com/dWEcjWFcJO — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) January 3, 2023

“Let’s be honest, we ALL had a tough time at the start of the season,” said McMann. “Nobody was really at it.

“It’s taken us a while to adjust to each other. But Birraz (Birighitti) has been excellent in the last few games and hopefully he’ll keep it up for us — because we need him.

“He’s a calming influence back there.

“It can take someone a different length of time to develop in a different league and a different country; bringing his family over and things. I’ve not watched too much Australian football but I’d imagine it’s very different!

“You can see the confidence growing through the back-line — and the whole team. Results breed that togetherness.”

Turnaround

Indeed, McMann and Birighitti are part of the meanest defence in the Premiership over the last 11 fixtures, conceding just 11 goals ahead of Rangers’ visit tomorrow afternoon.

It is a jarring juxtaposition for a United side that conceded 23 in four games during a chastening start to the campaign.

But McMann is keen to point out that — just as the early-season failings were not solely the fault of the back-line — the recent successes are a team effort.

“We lost a couple (of goals) against Hearts but, in the main, we’ve been defending well,” continued McMann.

“That’s not just the back-three or back-five — that’s us all. We’ve managed to limit most teams to very few chances.

“We’re defending as a team and cutting out errors. Confidence then builds within the team.”

McMann added: “We are developing what Foxy (head coach Liam Fox) is trying to do. We are adapting and getting there.”

Expectations

And, while Rangers will arrive in Tayside as favourites — new manager Michael Beale is fresh from being named Premiership manager of the month for December — McMann is adamant United must approach the clash with belief.

United have only lost once in the Gers’ last five visits to Tannadice.

McMann added: “It might seem like there would be less pressure but we still put expectations on ourselves to get something from the game.

“It is an important game and one we feel we can take something from.”