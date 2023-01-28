Ian Harkes on Dundee United’s secret weapon against Celtic as American ace insists Tangerines have the ‘fire’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ian Harkes has joked that the Tannadice ball-boys will be on a go-slow in a bid to halt Celtic’s momentum.

Dundee United will bid to derail the Hoops juggernaut when the champions visit Tayside on Sunday — the scene of their 9-0 triumph back in August.

Harkes has ample respect for Ange Postecoglou’s men, describing the runaway Premiership leaders as “special” and “lethal”.

However, he believes United are capable of shackling the visitors — even if it requires some lateral thinking to quell their tireless intensity.

“We will have to speak to the ball boys, for sure,” laughed Harkes.

“You do have to be smart and manage the game. We know how lethal they are. They are a special team — but we have to try and stand up to them.

“You have to work as a unit, try to get close to them and frustrate them.

“If you allow them to build that momentum with wave after wave of attack you can never get out of it, so we have to stand up to them and put our stamp on the game.”

Pockets

Indeed, Harkes is keen to emphasise that it cannot be a solely rearguard action.

United proved they CAN get trouble the Hoops defence by finding the net twice in a 4-2 defeat at Parkhead last November — it was 2-2 going into the 90th minute — and they intend to do the same at Tannadice.

“It’s key to take your chances when they come along,” continued Harkes.

“We know how the game is going to go: they are going to have most of the ball. So, we need to frustrate them, play as well as we can and get into little pockets.

“If we can play and get up the pitch, we have good attacking options. We are a talented group.

“The last couple of results, we have had a better identity about ourselves. We have been picking up points. There are better signs, for sure.”

Addressing United’s improved performances since the World Cup hiatus, Harkes added: “I think the break gave us a bit of fresh air.

“We got the team up to speed in terms of fitness and started to build some ideas about how we want to play. We have seen that out on the pitch.”

A better place

As such, Harkes is confident supporters will see a VERY different United side from the one that capitulated in historic fashion earlier this term, costing Jack Ross his job after just seven competitive matches at the helm.

Reflecting on that afternoon, Harkes said: “It should give us that fire. Not necessarily for revenge; more that we never want to have that feeling again — for us, the fans and everyone at the club.

“We have to use that feeling as motivation. You can never really erase it from your mind, but we have all moved on and we are in a better place.

“We are a different team.”