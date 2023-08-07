Former Dundee United boss Jack Ross lands Newcastle United role

Jack Ross has been appointed as Newcastle United’s head of coach development on a permanent basis.

The former Dundee United boss assumed the role on an interim basis in March; his first position since being dismissed by the Tangerines in August 2022.

And he has impressed sufficiently to land the job long-term.

Ross will work closely with Academy director Steve Harper and under-21s coach Neil Winskill.

Upon Ross’ initial appointment, Harper told Newcastle’s official website: “Jack is a very experienced manager, coach and coach educator. His knowledge and experience will be of huge benefit to us during his time here.”

Ross, who has also bossed St Mirren and Hibs, lasted just 10 WEEKS at Tannadice after succeeding Tam Courts, including 7-0 and 9-0 defeats against AZ Alkmaar and Celtic, respectively.

Since leaving Tayside, he has also worked with the Scottish FA as a UEFA Pro Licence course tutor and has turned down managerial approaches from several clubs.

The St James’ Park role represents a return to working in the North-East of England for the ex-Sunderland gaffer.