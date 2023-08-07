Former Dundee United boss Jack Ross lands Newcastle United role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Dundee United boss Jack Ross lands Newcastle United role

Ross will work as a coach educator, a role he has also fulfilled with the Scottish FA recently.

By Alan Temple
Former Dundee United and Hibs manager Jack Ross
Ex-United manager Jack Ross. Image: SNS

Jack Ross has been appointed as Newcastle United’s head of coach development on a permanent basis.

The former Dundee United boss assumed the role on an interim basis in March; his first position since being dismissed by the Tangerines in August 2022. 

And he has impressed sufficiently to land the job long-term.

Ross will work closely with Academy director Steve Harper and under-21s coach Neil Winskill.

Jack Ross, pictured during his time with Dundee United
Jack Ross lated 10 weeks in the Dundee United job. Image: SNS.

Upon Ross’ initial appointment, Harper told Newcastle’s official website: “Jack is a very experienced manager, coach and coach educator. His knowledge and experience will be of huge benefit to us during his time here.”

Ross, who has also bossed St Mirren and Hibs, lasted just 10 WEEKS at Tannadice after succeeding Tam Courts, including 7-0 and 9-0 defeats against AZ Alkmaar and Celtic, respectively.

Since leaving Tayside, he has also worked with the Scottish FA as a UEFA Pro Licence course tutor and has turned down managerial approaches from several clubs.

The St James’ Park role represents a return to working in the North-East of England for the ex-Sunderland gaffer.

