Louis Moult packing ‘tin hat’ for Morton ‘battle’ as Dundee United striker explains why he keeps losing his boot

Louis Moult is preparing for another battle when Dundee United face Morton on Tuesday night.

The striker netted for the 14th time this season to rescue a point for his side in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Partick Thistle.

It was a feisty affair at times, especially when Jim Goodwin’s side took a more direct approach after the break and more aerial balls were contested.

Moult praised his side’s desire to get back into the game and said more of that will be needed for the trip to Greenock.

“We will massively need that character at Cappielow. If you think that was a battle at Firhill, wait until Tuesday night,” he said.

“I’m going to get my tin hat on for Tuesday, that’s for sure. But I enjoy those types of games.

“It was the same with the pitch at Firhill. It’s not on to play those nice passes in midfield.

“We recognised that in the second half and went a little bit more direct and made the ball drop for us in our favour.

“We played more on the front foot and that’s going to be needed on Tuesday, that’s for sure.”

Louis Moult finding the net again

Dundee United’s results have been up and down of late, coinciding with a return to goal-scoring form for their No 9.

Moult has scored six times in his last eight matches after failing to find the net in his previous eight.

Losing his boot in the act of shooting didn’t prevent a sweet strike to equalise on Saturday and it is something the 31-year-old says he may need to address.

“I lost my boot when I scored and it’s happened to me in my last three or four games,” he said. “It happened at Ayr when I had a one-on-one and took a shot without the boot on.

“Against Partick Thistle, when I hit the shot, the boot was actually off my heel. But I just tried to hit the target and it went in.

“It looks like it’s part of my goal celebration but I’m not really sure what I do when I score, adrenaline just takes over.

“My feet must be shrinking or the boots are growing!”

The Terrors were buoyed by the return of captain Ross Docherty who was withdrawn with around 20 minutes to go, likely with one eye on Tuesday night.

‘Our character has been questioned’

“It’s not going to be easy at Cappielow but we have to go there with the right mentality to pick up points,” added Moult.

“We just worry about ourselves, I’ve said that all season. It’s about what we do on the pitch, simple as that.

“When you play as poorly as we did in the first half at Thistle, you look for that reaction and character.

“I would say it’s been questioned in the last few weeks and that’s me being brutally honest.

“Saturday showed me we are still well in there. We’ve got character. We clawed the game back and if any team was going to win it, it was us.”