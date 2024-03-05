Louis Moult packing ‘tin hat’ for Morton ‘battle’ as Dundee United striker explains why he keeps losing his boot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Louis Moult packing ‘tin hat’ for Morton ‘battle’ as Dundee United striker explains why he keeps losing his boot

The Tangerines No 9 scored his 14th goal of the season at the weekend.

By Craig Cairns
Louis Moult lost his boot during Dundee United's equaliser. Image: SNS.
Louis Moult lost his boot during Dundee United's equaliser. Image: SNS.

Louis Moult is preparing for another battle when Dundee United face Morton on Tuesday night.

The striker netted for the 14th time this season to rescue a point for his side in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Partick Thistle.

It was a feisty affair at times, especially when Jim Goodwin’s side took a more direct approach after the break and more aerial balls were contested.

Moult praised his side’s desire to get back into the game and said more of that will be needed for the trip to Greenock.

“We will massively need that character at Cappielow. If you think that was a battle at Firhill, wait until Tuesday night,” he said.

Goalscorers Louis Moult and Brian Graham after Dundee United drew 1-1 with Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.

“I’m going to get my tin hat on for Tuesday, that’s for sure. But I enjoy those types of games.

“It was the same with the pitch at Firhill. It’s not on to play those nice passes in midfield.

“We recognised that in the second half and went a little bit more direct and made the ball drop for us in our favour.

“We played more on the front foot and that’s going to be needed on Tuesday, that’s for sure.”

Louis Moult finding the net again

Dundee United’s results have been up and down of late, coinciding with a return to goal-scoring form for their No 9.

Moult has scored six times in his last eight matches after failing to find the net in his previous eight.

Losing his boot in the act of shooting didn’t prevent a sweet strike to equalise on Saturday and it is something the 31-year-old says he may need to address.

“I lost my boot when I scored and it’s happened to me in my last three or four games,” he said. “It happened at Ayr when I had a one-on-one and took a shot without the boot on.

“Against Partick Thistle, when I hit the shot, the boot was actually off my heel. But I just tried to hit the target and it went in.

“It looks like it’s part of my goal celebration but I’m not really sure what I do when I score, adrenaline just takes over.

“My feet must be shrinking or the boots are growing!”

The Terrors were buoyed by the return of captain Ross Docherty who was withdrawn with around 20 minutes to go, likely with one eye on Tuesday night.

‘Our character has been questioned’

“It’s not going to be easy at Cappielow but we have to go there with the right mentality to pick up points,” added Moult.

“We just worry about ourselves, I’ve said that all season. It’s about what we do on the pitch, simple as that.

When you play as poorly as we did in the first half at Thistle, you look for that reaction and character.

Louis Moult scored his 14th goal of the season for Dundee United. Image: SNS.

“I would say it’s been questioned in the last few weeks and that’s me being brutally honest.

“Saturday showed me we are still well in there. We’ve got character. We clawed the game back and if any team was going to win it, it was us.”

