Home News Fife

David Goodwillie scandal: Raith Rovers women’s team disown Fife club with support of Val McDermid

By Alasdair Clark
February 2 2022, 12.39pm Updated: February 2 2022, 1.34pm
Val McDermid David Goodwillie
Val McDermid is supporting the women's team's move to disown Raith Rovers.

Raith Rovers’ women’s and girls teams have split from the Fife club over its decision to sign disgraced striker David Goodwillie.

The club’s community side – including women and junior teams – will reprint their shirts without the Raith Rovers crest, while permission has also been sought from Scottish Women’s Football to change their name.

A fixture the women’s team was meant to play on Sunday will also go ahead at another ground instead of Stark’s Park.

The Courier understands the change will apply to the senior women’s team as well as the junior teams, including the Under 13 Raith Raiders squad and the Under 15 development squad.

The Kirkcaldy side defended its decision to sign David Goodwillie, who was branded a rapist in 2017 after a civil court action by Denise Clair.

Goodwillie in attendance at last night’s fixture against Queen of the South.

The 32-year-old was ordered to pay Ms Clair £100,000 alongside former Dundee United team-mate David Robertson.

Raith superfan and author Val McDermid, who also ended her lifelong association with the club over the signing, is supporting the women’s side in their move to disassociate.

She told BBC Woman’s Hour on Wednesday that the women and girls times had been “appalled” by the signing.

“The women’s game in Scotland has become a real keystone of Scottish football,” she said.

“It has become popular.”

Val McDermid ‘circles wagons’ around Raith women’s side

“I’m now turning towards the women and girls teams. My position now is to support them in rebuilding their confidence and their trust in themselves.

“They had a meeting last night and they want to completely distance themselves from Raith Rovers.

“As we speak they are having new shirts printed that don’t have the Raith Rovers crest on them.

The club has been hit with a wave of criticism.

“They are committed to playing their fixture on Sunday not at Starks Park but at another park in the town.

“That’s where I’m focusing my attention, to circle the wagons around them.”

The controversial signing has prompted a wave of criticism from politicians and supporters.

A host of resignations have also been submitted to the club from current staff and directors, including former club chairman Bill Clark.

Raith Rovers have been approached for comment.

