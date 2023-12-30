7 St Andrews planning stooshies that got locals talking in 2023

Plans by Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake to open a St Andrews sports bar provoked a stramash of epic proportions this year.

Many locals reacted with shock to the October announcement that the celebrity duo wants to create a “premium sports and entertainment gastro pub” in the town’s only cinema.

And a petition set up against the idea has now gathered almost 11,000 signatures.

But the bar was just one of several planning stooshies that got tongues wagging in St Andrews in 2023.

We’ve pulled together a reminder of some of the controversial proposals that ruffled feathers.

1. The Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’

Golf chiefs caused a storm of protest when a paved area suddenly appeared at the world-famous Swilcan Bridge in February.

Sports fans across the world were in uproar when pictures emerged of a circular stone area beside The Old Course’s iconic landmark.

Many of the game’s greats, from Old Tom Morris to Tiger Woods, have been photographed crossing the 700-year-old structure.

And the stones were branded an “abomination”, with some comparing their appearance to drawing a moustache on the Mona Lisa.

St Andrews Links Trust, which is responsible for the course, said it was protecting the area from erosion caused by thousands of visitors every year.

But as Fife Council investigated whether planning permission should have been sought, the trust bowed to the considerable pressure and removed the paving.

They conceded they had been unable to create a look in keeping with the iconic setting.

2. Luxury homes overlooking St Andrews Old Course

Plans to build luxury townhouses overlooking the Old Course were given the green light by council planners in March.

The development opposite the Swilcan Bridge will include the demolition of a dated 1960’s building.

While this proposal passed without comment, the original plan was described as a “carbuncle”.

And it was thrown out by councillors in 2020, with one claiming the public would think them “numpties” if they approved it.

The decision was backed by a Scottish Government reporter on appeal.

However, revised plans included a number of key changes, such as pitched roofs to “soften the building’s silhouette” and off-street parking.

Four objections were received to the fresh proposals, while 75 wrote in support.

3. ‘Lipstick on a pig’ coffee shack

A plan by Kinnettles Hotel to sell sandwiches and coffee from a converted horse box were compared to “putting lipstick on a pig” in March.

Fifty neighbours objected to the North Street hotel’s proposal for the corner plot in Greyfriar’s Garden, which it owns.

And St Andrews councillor Jane Ann Liston commented: “It doesn’t enhance the conservation area, it doesn’t enhance the listed buildings.

“It looks pretty silly to have a horse box in gardens like that. I would go so far as to say it’s like lipstick on a pig.”

However, the planning committee’s refusal was overturned by the Scottish Government on appeal.

The reporter ruled the coffee shack would not have a significantly detrimental impact but ruled no fried food was allowed.

4. Cold water poured on second coffee shack plan

Refusal of another coffee shack plan at the opposite end of Greyfriar’s Garden was ruled insensitive and entirely inappropriate.

The land within St Andrews conservation area was gifted to the area by Mary Queen of Scots.

And planning permission is already in place for a poetry garden in celebration of the 16th century queen.

Landowners, Isle of Man-based finance company Optimus Fiduciaries, appealed the decision, saying there was no justifiable reason for refusal.

But the Scottish Government reporter ruled in June the two containers would be “inconsistent with the character and appearance of the gardens.”

5. St Andrews holiday park’s ‘nightmare’ £20m expansion

Stewart’s Resort won its appeal to more than double the size of its £20 million park in August.

Fife councillors had refused plans to build another 131 lodges at Northbank Farm by Cameron, four miles from St Andrews.

They feared it would result in increased traffic with the A915 becoming “a complete and utter nightmare”.

But resort owner Gleneagles Holiday Park Ltd said the expansion would inject more than £6.6m into the local economy.

And they claimed there was no justification for the refusal.

The Scottish Government reporter agreed, adding: “The resort contains many on-site leisure activities, and so I find it fair to assume that not all occupants would wish to travel off the site.”

6. Luxury clifftop homes plans an ‘architectural atrocity’

Neighbours breathed a sigh of relief when an application for two clifftop homes with an underground garage and gym were refused.

Horrified residents branded the proposal an “architectural atrocity” in the heart of the town’s conservation area.

The luxury houses on East Scores, just yards from the ancient castle and cathedral, would have included a car lift and rooftop solarium surrounded by glass.

And the “overtly contemporary” sandstone buildings were to be finished in bronze cladding.

Councillors were unimpressed, with SNP member David McDiarmid commenting: “We don’t want to turn St Andrews into California.”

The Scottish Government upheld the planning refusal on appeal.

And neighbour Chris Main said: “There are a few architectural atrocities in St Andrews and this would have been another one.”

7. ‘Deeply alarming’ celebrity sports bar plan

The proposed transformation of the New Picture House into a luxury sports bar sparked a furious backlash.

US golfing great Tiger Woods and Hollywood actor Justin Timberlake said the concept would add to the community and be a welcoming place for residents and visitors.

And New Picture House managing director David Morris said it would secure the venue’s long-term future.

However, many locals blasted the plan as “careless, greedy entitlement”.

And community council member Neil Dobson commented: “What’s next, Trump buying the West Sands for a hotel?”

He added: “St Andrews is unique and that building is iconic. An American bar is completely out of keeping.”

While many people are supportive, a petition against the proposal has 10,971 signatures.