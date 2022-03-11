John Hughes considering major tactical tweak in bid to get relegation-threatened Dunfermline firing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
John Hughes considering major tactical tweak in bid to get relegation-threatened Dunfermline firing

By Alan Temple
March 11 2022, 5.00pm Updated: March 11 2022, 5.38pm
The question of O'Hara and/or McCann is among those Hughes will tackle
John Hughes admits he is weighing up tactical tweaks in a bid to get relegation-threatened Dunfermline firing.

The Pars have tightened up at the back in recent weeks, conceding just six goals in their last seven outings — including three clean sheets.

However, a lack of incisiveness at the other end has been damaging.

Hughes shook things up in the final third for the 1-0 defeat against Arbroath last Saturday, bringing in Kevin O’Hara in place of the tireless — if far from prolific — Lewis McCann.

He also has Nikolay Todorov as another experienced, proven Championship attacker.

And Hughes is considering whether a two-pronged attack could shoot the Pars out of trouble.

Forgotten man: Todorov, left

“We’ve chopped and changed and they’re all different kinds of strikers,” he said.

“Big [Lewis] McCann has a physical presence and can be a handful — but he’s not a prolific goalscorer.

“[Kevin] O’Hara is a prolific goalscorer and I felt he led the line very well last Saturday. He worked hard and is probably the most natural goalscorer we’ve got.

“It’s horses for courses and you ask questions. Can we get two up there? Can we play a different shape? We’re looking at all avenues in terms of team selection to give us an advantage.

“That’s what I enjoy about management — you have to come up with the team and the shape you think will win you the game. It doesn’t always work. Sometimes you have to have a little bit of nous about you.

“Against Arbroath, we went five at the back, which we’ve not really done since I’ve been here, and it worked well at times. Can we go five at the back again against Hamilton? Those are the questions and that’s where the work is done.”

Respect

The Pars sit at the foot of the Championship ahead of their crucial clash in Hamilton. They are two points adrift of Queen of the South, albeit with a game in hand over the Dumfries outfit.

John Hughes watches on from the bench.
John Hughes watched his side slip to defeat against Arbroath last week

Queens, Accies, Morton and Ayr United have all picked up crucial results in recent weeks, worsening Dunfermline’s plight.

And tuning out those revivals is paramount to Hughes.

“I cannot control what other teams are doing,” continued the former Hibernian and Raith Rovers manager.

“All I can do is control my own team and that’s what I focus on.

“From now until the end of the season, we know what we’re up against; we know who we’re playing and I think the boys are saying, ‘come on then, let’s bring it on!’

“If we play like we did on Saturday and in the second half against Kilmarnock, for the nine games remaining, then I’m more than confident that will be enough to keep us in the league.”

