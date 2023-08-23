Callum Smith reveals Ian Murray advice behind Raith Rovers scoring streak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Callum Smith reveals Ian Murray advice behind Raith Rovers scoring streak

The forward has scored three goals in his last four matches for the Stark's Park club.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray and forward Callum Smith. Images: SNS.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray and forward Callum Smith. Images: SNS.

At 23 years old, Callum Smith has more than two centuries of senior appearances under his belt and a decent scoring record to boot.

According to Transfermarkt, across his 208 appearances so far, he has scored 48 times and assisted another 25.

The Raith Rovers attacker is set to face his old club Dunfermline this weekend, the fifth time he will have done so since leaving East End Park three years ago.

Saturday will be the fifth time he has faced his old club. He played against them three times last season while at Airdrie and started the Fife derby to open this season.

Callum Smith during his time at Dunfermline.

He has yet to taste victory, or score, against the Pars and will be looking to set that straight this weekend.

Callum Smith in fine scoring form for Raith Rovers

Smith goes into the game in excellent scoring form, netting three times in his last four matches.

His latest, in the defeat to Hibs, came after he capitalised on a defensive mistake.

The forward almost opened the scoring in the same game and, the week before, took advantage of a Kirk Broadfoot mistake to win the match against Morton.

“The gaffer is always saying: ‘Wait for your chance, it’ll always come,'” said Smith. “It’s right, if you keep working hard, then they do fall to you.

“When it does fall to you, you need to make sure you finish it – and I’ve been doing that recently. Hopefully, it continues.

Dunfermline ‘always a big occasion’ for Raith Rovers

“He knows I can play up front on my own, he told me to run the channels and I’ll get chances.

“I’m looking forward to Sunday’s game,” he said. “It’s a derby, another tough game. It’s never easy against Dunfermline.

Callum Smith celebrates with Josh Mullin after equalising for Raith Rovers versus Hibs. Image: SNS.

“It’s always a big occasion for us and we’re really looking forward to it.

“Hopefully I get a good reception, but I’m not sure that’s going to happen!” he quipped.

“I’m not really thinking about that, to be honest. I’m thinking about going down there, doing the best for the team and getting three points.”

Promising signs versus Premiership sides

After going toe-to-toe with a Premiership side on their own patch for the second time this season when facing Hibs in the Viaplay Cup, Rovers are hoping the experience serves them well on league duty, starting with this weekend.

Raith Rovers celebrate Callum Smith’s equaliser against Hibs. Image: SNS.

“[Hibs are] a Premiership side doing well in Europe, so we can take a lot from it,” added Smith.

“We’ll look at the videos, see what we can work on, but overall I think we can take a lot of positives from it. I thought we did very well.

“It was a tough game but I think we gave a good account of ourselves.”

More from Football

Arbroath midfielder Michael McKenna.
Arbroath ace Michael McKenna talks up the benefits of being part-time and urges full-time…
Montrose FC chairman John Crawford, director Andrew Stirling and chief executive Peter Stuart.
Montrose appoint Andrew Stirling as a new director - as local businessman goes from…
Hearts will play a key European tie against PAOK ahead of their trip to Dundee on Sunday. Image: SNS
Dundee can't expect any tiredness from Hearts says Tony Docherty despite playing FOUR times…
Scott Allan playing for Arbroath FC at Gayfield Park
Arbroath ace Scott Allan set for loan switch to Northern Irish champions Larne
Charlie Mulgrew in action for Dundee United
Charlie Mulgrew can 'sleep at night' after Dundee United exit as veteran defender reflects…
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean has accelerated the club's recruitment drive.
PODCAST: St Johnstone had to take transfer gamble and is a Mathew Cudjoe contract…
Craig Sibbald, left, and Dundee United skipper Ross Docherty
Jim Goodwin on Craig Sibbald 'fright' as Dundee United boss offers Ross Docherty fitness…
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
Dundee players are 'bursting' to improve insists Tony Docherty as he reveals need to…
St Johnstone's Dimitar Mitov has been called up by Bulgaria.
St Johnstone goalie Dimitar Mitov thoroughly deserves international call-up, says Steven MacLean
Jay Turner-Cooke scores for Newcastle United against Gateshead.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean outlines role he sees for Newcastle starlet Jay Turner-Cooke