Callum Smith reveals Ian Murray advice behind Raith Rovers scoring streak

At 23 years old, Callum Smith has more than two centuries of senior appearances under his belt and a decent scoring record to boot.

According to Transfermarkt, across his 208 appearances so far, he has scored 48 times and assisted another 25.

The Raith Rovers attacker is set to face his old club Dunfermline this weekend, the fifth time he will have done so since leaving East End Park three years ago.

He has yet to taste victory, or score, against the Pars and will be looking to set that straight this weekend.

Callum Smith in fine scoring form for Raith Rovers

Smith goes into the game in excellent scoring form, netting three times in his last four matches.

His latest, in the defeat to Hibs, came after he capitalised on a defensive mistake.

🔥 3 goals in 4 games for Callum Smith. And a third assist of the season for Lewis Vaughan. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/Jh7XC2veKZ — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) August 21, 2023

The forward almost opened the scoring in the same game and, the week before, took advantage of a Kirk Broadfoot mistake to win the match against Morton.

“The gaffer is always saying: ‘Wait for your chance, it’ll always come,'” said Smith. “It’s right, if you keep working hard, then they do fall to you.

“When it does fall to you, you need to make sure you finish it – and I’ve been doing that recently. Hopefully, it continues.

Dunfermline ‘always a big occasion’ for Raith Rovers

“He knows I can play up front on my own, he told me to run the channels and I’ll get chances.

“I’m looking forward to Sunday’s game,” he said. “It’s a derby, another tough game. It’s never easy against Dunfermline.

“It’s always a big occasion for us and we’re really looking forward to it.

“Hopefully I get a good reception, but I’m not sure that’s going to happen!” he quipped.

“I’m not really thinking about that, to be honest. I’m thinking about going down there, doing the best for the team and getting three points.”

Promising signs versus Premiership sides

After going toe-to-toe with a Premiership side on their own patch for the second time this season when facing Hibs in the Viaplay Cup, Rovers are hoping the experience serves them well on league duty, starting with this weekend.

“[Hibs are] a Premiership side doing well in Europe, so we can take a lot from it,” added Smith.

“We’ll look at the videos, see what we can work on, but overall I think we can take a lot of positives from it. I thought we did very well.

“It was a tough game but I think we gave a good account of ourselves.”